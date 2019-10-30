Market Overview

BioDelivery Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 12, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 30, 2019 8:00am   Comments
RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions, today announced its plans to report its third-quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 12, 2019.  The company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date:  Tuesday, November 12, 2019
Time: 4:30 PM EST
Domestic: 877-407-0789
International: 201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13696283
Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136899
   

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic conditions.  BDSI is utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA®) technology and other drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of proven therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs.  BDSI's marketed products and those in development address serious and debilitating conditions such as chronic pain, breakthrough cancer pain, and opioid dependence.  For more information, please visit us https://bdsi.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter BDSI @BioDeliverySI.

© 2019 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.  All rights reserved.

Contacts
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(646) 597-6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com

