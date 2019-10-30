Pacers Sports & Entertainment Select Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) as Agency of Record

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent brand and technology agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) announced that it has been named Agency of Record (AOR) for Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the integrated sports and entertainment company that includes the Indiana Pacers NBA team, Indiana Fever WNBA team and operations of Bankers Life Fieldhouse, among other properties. SCC will be responsible for driving creative and strategy for all of Pacers Sports & Entertainment's affiliates.



Through its creative and strategic efforts, SCC will be partnering with the Pacers to expand the positioning of "We Grow Basketball Here," which speaks to the rich history of basketball in the state of Indiana. The agency will be responsible for driving fan engagement and ticket sales as well as assisting the Pacers with major events, including the 70th NBA All Star Game, which will be hosted in Indianapolis on February 14, 2021. The theme for the 2019-20 season will be "Indiana Style", which highlights the team's and fans' unique dedication and approach to the game.

"We are thrilled to be working with the entire Pacers organization," said David Selby, CEO of SCC. "As Midwestern sports fans ourselves, we have been very impressed with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and their rich history and success, and are excited to work together to further build fan passion, excitement and engagement across their exceptional portfolio of franchises."

SCC has deep experience in professional sports and has just concluded its 7th season working with the Chicago Cubs MLB franchise. SCC's work for the Cubs has included the award-winning "#FlyTheW" campaign that achieved global acclaim during the Cubs' historic 2016 World Series winning season as well as the "Everybody In" campaign introduced last year.

"SCC brings a well-informed understanding of the dynamics of sports marketing as well as retail. Their success with the Chicago Cubs, among many other clients, is one of the primary reasons we selected them as our partner," said Todd Taylor, Senior Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment. "The mission is to reinforce our brand and core values with basketball fans throughout the state, and we believe SCC will be an excellent partner in helping us to accomplish this."

About Schafer Condon Carter

Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) is an independent brand and technology agency that connects humans and brands through insight-fueled experiences. A simple mission drives SCC's entrepreneurial, people-first, results-obsessed culture – We work for humanssm. SCC's work is based on deep human insights and an understanding of the communities and cultures within which brands compete. SCC's integrated practices include SCCdigital, SCCprism, SCCdesign, SCCmedia, and MAKE247 content studio. The company also operates a private equity portfolio, SCCventures, with holdings in the food and tech sectors. SCC is privileged to work with outstanding partners including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, The Chicago Cubs, Ideal Industries, Weber Grills, Portillo's Restaurants, Terlato Wines, Fresh Thyme Farmer's Market and Solo Cup. SCC was named 2018 Small Agency of the Year for the Midwest by Ad Age and has been recognized as a Top Work Place by The Chicago Tribune for three of the past four years.

About Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Pacers Sports & Entertainment is an integrated sports and entertainment company including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Pacers Gaming, Pacers Foundation, Inc., and operation of Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Its team of inspired and dedicated employees has a shared purpose of winning through a commitment to excellence, serving the local community and entertaining fans and guests.

CONTACT INFO: