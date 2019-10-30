Reports Regarding a Potential Strategic Transaction
Reports Regarding a Potential Strategic Transaction
Following recent reports on a possible business combination between Groupe PSA and FCA Group, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (("FCA", NYSE:FCAU), confirms there are ongoing discussions aimed at creating one of the world‘s leading mobility Groups. FCA has nothing further to add at this time.
London, 30 October 2019
For further information:
tel.: +39 (011) 00 63088
Email: mediarelations@fcagroup.com
www.fcagroup.com
Attachment