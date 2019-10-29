Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Arco Platform Limited to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 26, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 29, 2019 5:40pm   Comments
Share:

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (NASDAQ:ARCE), today announced that it will report third quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019, following the close of the market on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 4786989) by dialing (866) 679-4032 or +1 (409) 217-8315 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 26, 2019. An audio replay of the call will be available through December 10, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 4786989. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://arcoeducacao.gcs-web.com/.

About Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arco Platform Limited
IR@arcoeducacao.com.br

Source: Arco Platform Ltd.

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo