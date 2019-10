Arco Platform Limited to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 26, 2019

SÃO PAULO, Brazil, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (NASDAQ:ARCE), today announced that it will report third quarter 2019 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2019, following the close of the market on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on that day.



Investors may listen to the conference call (ID: 4786989) by dialing (866) 679-4032 or +1 (409) 217-8315 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 26, 2019. An audio replay of the call will be available through December 10, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 and entering access code 4786989. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://arcoeducacao.gcs-web.com/.

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning, interactive proprietary content, and scalable curriculum allows students to personalize their learning experience with high-quality solutions while enabling schools to provide a broader approach to education.

