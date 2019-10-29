Market Overview

UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends

Globe Newswire  
October 29, 2019 2:50pm   Comments
WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) today declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per share (25.0 cents) on the Company's Common Stock and $0.20 per share (20.0 cents) on the Company's Class B Common Stock.  Both dividends are payable on January 3, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 6, 2019. 

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products, and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day.  For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

UniFirst Corporation
978-658-8888
Contact:   Shane O'Connor
Chief Financial Officer

