CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FTCH, MTCH, RUHN and DOMO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)

Class Period: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares between September 21, 2018, and August 8, 2019, inclusive, including those who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Company's September 21, 2018 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Farfetch Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company would refuse to reduce merchandise prices to match the rest of the market; (2) this sub-optimal pricing strategy rendered the Company's platform highly susceptible to underpricing by competitors, despite what Defendants touted as a "superior" platform; and (3) as a result, the Company's past and projected Platform Gross Merchandise Value growth rates were foreseeably unsustainable. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the Company's business strategy and growth prospects lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - September 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Match Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Class Period: all persons or entities who purchased Ruhnn American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's April 3, 2019 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Ruhnn Holding Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) at the time of the initial public offering ("IPO"), the number of Ruhnn's online stores had declined by nearly 40%; (2) at the time of the IPO, the number of Ruhnn's full-service Key Opinion Leaders had declined by nearly 44%; (3) as a result, the Company's net revenues derived from its full-service segment had declined by 46% on a sequential basis; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Ruhnn's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Class Period: shareholders who acquired: (a) Domo common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering commenced on or around June 29, 2018; or (b) Domo securities between June 28, 2018 and September 5, 2019, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Domo, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses; (ii) Domo's billings growth had dramatically slowed; (iii) all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein and the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

