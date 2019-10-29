SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders It Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Uniti Group Inc. Investors and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 30, 2019

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ:UNIT) between April 20, 2015 and February 15, 2019 . You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Safadi v. Uniti Group (4:19-cv-00756) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uniti-group-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that Uniti made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Uniti's financial results were not sustainable because its customer Windstream had defaulted on its unsecured notes; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Uniti's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you suffered a loss in Uniti you have until December 30, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

