SetPoint Medical Announces Oral Presentation of Results from U.S. Pilot Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients at American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting 2019

VALENCIA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SetPoint Medical, a clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company developing therapy for chronic autoimmune diseases, today announced that results from its U.S. pilot Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) study in rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have been accepted for oral presentation at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Annual Meeting, being held November 8-13, 2019 in Atlanta, GA.



The multicenter, double-blind, randomized controlled U.S. pilot study evaluated the safety and tolerability of SetPoint's proprietary wireless microregulator device for the treatment of drug-refractory RA patients. SetPoint completed enrollment in October 2018 and will present results for the primary endpoint at 12 weeks.

Details of the oral presentation include:

Neurostimulation for Treatment of Drug Refractory Rheumatoid Arthritis: A First-in-Human Study Using a Novel Vagus Nerve Stimulator

Session: 3S109 RA – Treatments II: Novel Treatments for RA

Presenter: Norman B. Gaylis, M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.C.R

Date: Sunday, November 10 th at 5:15 – 5:30 p.m.

at 5:15 – 5:30 p.m. Location: B312/B314

About SetPoint Medical

SetPoint Medical is a privately held clinical-stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to treating patients with chronic autoimmune diseases. SetPoint Medical's bioelectronic medicine platform is intended to offer patients and providers a treatment alternative for rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic autoimmune conditions with potentially less risk and cost than drug therapy. The company is developing a novel bioelectronic medicine platform that stimulates the vagus nerve to activate the inflammatory reflex to produce a systemic immune-restorative effect. Current investors in the company include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Morgenthaler Ventures, Topspin Partners, Sightline Partners, GlaxoSmithKline's Action Potential Venture Capital and Boston Scientific as well as an additional undisclosed strategic investor (leading medical device company). For more information, visit www.setpointmedical.com.

