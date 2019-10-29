Risk Strategies Acquires Dash & Love

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has acquired Dash & Love, Inc. , a well-established, full-service specialty brokerage based just outside of Philadelphia. Terms of the deal were not announced.



Founded in 1930, Dash & Love is a highly respected, family-owned specialty retail insurance brokerage providing insurance placement and risk management advice to organizations and successful individuals and families across Pennsylvania and the tri-state area. In its commercial lines business, the firm has built a reputation as the region's preeminent provider of specialized risk management services to community associations, ranging from luxury high-rises in Philadelphia to sprawling suburban properties.

"Risk Strategies rapid growth and success has been possible largely because we have remained committed to selecting firms that best match our collaborative culture and expertise-driven approach," said John Mina, Risk Strategies' CEO. "Dash & Love's longevity and success has been grounded in a similar philosophy."

In addition to its regional reputation for expertise in community associations, Dash & Love is considered a national-level expert in the consumer financial services industry. The firm's reputation for excellence in service and expertise in risk management has also fueled a thriving practice in personal lines, often helping successful individuals and families associated with the firm's work in its commercial lines.

"For 90 years, Dash & Love has built its business and reputation by delivering tailored risk management programs, innovative insurance products and personal claims handling services that made a material difference for our clients," said Ken Dash, President of Dash & Love. "Becoming part of Risk Strategies will ensure that we perpetuate, grow our business, and even better assist our clients in a way that stays true to our principles."

Four generations of the family have worked at Dash & Love. Currently, Ken and Larry Dash manage the company's commercial insurance division, Steve Dash oversees its life, health, and financial services practice, and Susan Dash leads the personal lines insurance division. Evan Dash, who represents the firm's fourth generation of the Dash family, is actively growing the commercial lines business and is an integral part of the management team.

Risk Strategies' mid-Atlantic presence has expanded in recent years, beginning with the 2017 acquisition of Philadelphia-based Cornerstone Professional Liability Consultants, a medical malpractice liability specialist. Also in 2017, Risk Strategies acquired Delmarva Surety, a Maryland-based specialist in the sale and servicing of surety bonds and commercial insurance. In 2018, Risk Strategies announced its acquisition of Arkin Youngentob Associates, a full-service employee and executive benefits firm headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. In 2019, Risk Strategies added two more Maryland-based firms – Rockville-based private lines specialist, Creative Insurance Solutions, and Sparks-based leading captive insurance services provider, Oxford Risk Management Group.

