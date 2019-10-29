Smart Communications to Showcase the Benefits of its Tight Integration with Guidewire at Connections 2019

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications™ , the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications management platform, today announces it will be a Gold sponsor of Guidewire Connections 2019. The sponsorship comes at the end of a very successful year for the two partners, which now boast 80 joint customers, representing one of Guidewire's most significant partner relationships. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications products in the Property and Casualty insurance industry.

At the event, which will be held November 3-6 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, Smart Communications CRO Dave Towers and joint customer Pekin Insurance will co-present a session titled "Establishing a Customer-First Experience through Digital Transformation" focused on Pekin's digital transformation journey and the critical role that technology platforms provided by Guidewire and Smart Communications play in delivering value to Pekin's customers. In an effort to help attendees make customer conversations more meaningful, Smart Communications will also exhibit at the conference Partner Pavilion. Booth visitors will learn more about how the company's cloud-based technology is helping insurers scale the conversation by increasing internal efficiencies, while also delivering more personalized and relevant customer interactions throughout the entire policyholder lifecycle.

"We are excited to reinforce the power of our Guidewire partnership at Connections, a partnership that is helping insurers redefine customer correspondence as real-time customer conversations," said Dave Towers, CRO of Smart Communications. "As insurers continue to focus on digital transformation that depends on cloud-based solutions, our ability to jointly support their goals is both powerful and timely."

In addition to Pekin, customers using SmartCOMM™ integrated within their Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ systems include Wawanesa, Jewelers Mutual, Southern Farm Bureau, Tennessee Farm Bureau, Zurich, and the most recent addition, American Family Insurance. These insurers are improving internal efficiency and affording business users ultimate control over the creation, management and delivery of customer correspondence. They are also leading the way in providing the digital interactions that modern policyholders demand as customer experience becomes the new battleground for carriers.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications ™ is the only provider of a cloud-based, next-generation customer communications platform. More than 500 global brands rely on Smart Communications to deliver meaningful customer communications across the entire lifecycle—empowering them to succeed in today's digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. This is what it means to scale the conversation. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves its customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of solutions including SmartCOMM ™, SmartCOMM™ for Salesforce and SmartDX ™. In July 2019, the company acquired global digital transformation software company, Intelledox to further enhance its leadership in customer experience-driven communications. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.