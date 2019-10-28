Market Overview

Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions

Globe Newswire  
October 28, 2019
Golar LNG Partners LP ("the Partnership") (NASDAQ:GMLP) announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $0.4042 per common and general partner unit. This cash distribution will be paid on November 14, 2019 to all common and general partner unitholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2019.

A cash distribution of $0.546875 per Series A preferred unit (NASDAQ:GMLPP) for the period from August 15, 2019 through November 14, 2019 has also been declared.  This will be payable on November 15, 2019 to all Series A preferred unitholders of record as at November 8, 2019.

Golar LNG Partners LP
Hamilton, Bermuda
October 28, 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

