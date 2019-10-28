Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Natural Health Trends to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 1st

Globe Newswire  
October 28, 2019 5:02pm   Comments
Share:

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness, and "quality of life" products under the NHT Global brand, today announced the Company will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Chris Sharng, Natural Health Trends' President, and Scott Davidson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results on the same day at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:   Friday, November 1, 2019
Time:   11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
Dial-in:   1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (International)
Conference ID:   13695076
Webcast:   http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136315
Replay:   For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 1, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 15, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13695076.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe.  The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand.  Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:
Scott Davidson
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Natural Health Trends Corp.
Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800
Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888
scott.davidson@nhtglobal.com

Investors:
ADDO Investor Relations
Tel: 310-829-5400
investor.relations@nhtglobal.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo