Vornado Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Results

NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $322,906,000, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $190,645,000, or $1.00 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting net income attributable to common shareholders for the items that impact the comparability of period-to-period net income listed in the table on the following page, net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $52,624,000 and $64,806,000, or $0.28 and $0.34 per diluted share, respectively.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was $279,509,000, or $1.46 per diluted share, compared to $189,987,000, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the prior year's quarter. Adjusting FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions for the items that impact the comparability of period-to-period FFO listed in the table on page 3, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $170,966,000 and $184,280,000, or $0.89 and $0.96 per diluted share, respectively.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Financial Results

NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $2.905 billion, or $15.20 per diluted share, compared to $284,338,000, or $1.49 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Adjusting net income attributable to common shareholders for the items that impact the comparability of period-to-period net income listed in the table on the following page, net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $120,372,000 and $189,307,000, or $0.63 and $0.99 per diluted share, respectively.

FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $691,522,000, or $3.62 per diluted share, compared to $519,640,000, or $2.72 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Adjusting FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions for the items that impact the comparability of period-to-period FFO listed in the table on page 3, FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $494,936,000 and $543,531,000, or $2.59 and $2.84 per diluted share, respectively.

The decreases in "net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted" and "FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted" were partially due to (i) $8,986,000 (at share), or $0.04 per diluted share, from the non-cash write-off of straight-line rent receivables, (ii) $8,046,000, or $0.04 per diluted share, of non-cash expense for the time-based equity compensation granted in connection with the new leadership group announced in April 2019 and (iii) $11,055,000, or $0.05 per share, of non-cash expense for the accelerated vesting of previously issued OP Units and Vornado restricted stock due to the removal of the time-based vesting requirement for participants who have reached 65 years of age.

The following table reconciles our net income attributable to common shareholders to net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 322,906 $ 190,645 $ 2,904,589 $ 284,338 Per diluted share $ 1.69 $ 1.00 $ 15.20 $ 1.49 Certain (income) expense items that impact net income attributable to common shareholders: Net gains on sale of real estate (primarily our 25% interest in 330 Madison Avenue in 2019) $ (178,769 ) $ (3,350 ) $ (178,769 ) $ (27,786 ) After-tax net gain on sale of 220 Central Park South ("220 CPS") condominium units (109,035 ) — (328,910 ) — Mark-to-market decrease in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust ("PREIT") common shares (accounted for as a marketable security from March 12, 2019) 4,875 — 19,211 — Our share of (income) loss from real estate fund investments (1,455 ) 748 22,207 (617 ) Net gain on sale of our ownership interests in 666 Fifth Avenue Office Condominium — (134,032 ) — (134,032 ) Mark-to-market decrease (increase) in Lexington Realty Trust ("Lexington") common shares (sold on March 1, 2019) — 7,942 (16,068 ) 24,934 Previously capitalized internal leasing costs(1) — (1,444 ) — (3,883 ) Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square retail JV, net of $11,945 attributable to noncontrolling interests — — (2,559,154 ) — Non-cash impairment losses and related write-offs, substantially 608 Fifth Avenue — — 108,592 — Net gain from sale of Urban Edge Properties ("UE") common shares (sold on March 4, 2019) — — (62,395 ) — Prepayment penalty in connection with redemption of $400 million 5.00% senior unsecured notes due January 2022 — — 22,540 — Our share of disputed additional New York City transfer taxes — — — 23,503 Preferred share issuance costs — — — 14,486 Other (4,811 ) (4,035 ) (857 ) 2,061 (289,195 ) (134,171 ) (2,973,603 ) (101,334 ) Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments 18,913 8,332 189,386 6,303 Total of certain (income) expense items that impact net income attributable to common shareholders $ (270,282 ) $ (125,839 ) $ (2,784,217 ) $ (95,031 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 52,624 $ 64,806 $ 120,372 $ 189,307 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.34 $ 0.63 $ 0.99

____________________________________________________________

See notes on the following page.





The following table reconciles our FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP):

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP)(2) $ 279,509 $ 189,987 $ 691,522 $ 519,640 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 1.46 $ 0.99 $ 3.62 $ 2.72 Certain (income) expense items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions: After-tax net gain on sale of 220 CPS condominium units $ (109,035 ) $ — $ (328,910 ) $ — Our share of (income) loss from real estate fund investments (1,455 ) 748 22,207 (617 ) Previously capitalized internal leasing costs(1) — (1,444 ) — (3,883 ) Non-cash impairment loss and related write-offs on 608 Fifth Avenue — — 77,156 — Prepayment penalty in connection with redemption of $400 million 5.00% senior unsecured notes due January 2022 — — 22,540 — Our share of disputed additional New York City transfer taxes — — — 23,503 Preferred share issuance costs — — — 14,486 Other (5,229 ) (5,389 ) (2,931 ) (7,854 ) (115,719 ) (6,085 ) (209,938 ) 25,635 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments 7,176 378 13,352 (1,744 ) Total of certain (income) expense items that impact FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, net $ (108,543 ) $ (5,707 ) $ (196,586 ) $ 23,891 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 170,966 $ 184,280 $ 494,936 $ 543,531 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.89 $ 0.96 $ 2.59 $ 2.84

____________________________________________________________

"Net income, as adjusted" and "FFO, as adjusted" for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 have been reduced by $1,444 and $3,883, or $0.01 and $0.02 per diluted share, respectively for previously capitalized internal leasing costs to present 2018 "as adjusted" financial results on a comparable basis with the current year as a result of the January 1, 2019 adoption of a new GAAP accounting standard under which internal leasing costs can no longer be capitalized. See page 10 for a reconciliation of our net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Dispositions:

220 CPS

During the three months ended September 30, 2019, we closed on the sale of 14 condominium units at 220 CPS for net proceeds aggregating $348,759,000 resulting in a financial statement net gain of $130,888,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income. In connection with these sales, $21,853,000 of income tax expense was recognized on our consolidated statements of income.

330 Madison Avenue

On July 11, 2019, we sold our 25% interest in 330 Madison Avenue to our joint venture partner. We received net proceeds of approximately $100,000,000 after deducting our share of the existing $500,000,000 mortgage loan resulting in a financial statement net gain of $159,292,000. The net gain is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. The gain for tax purposes was approximately $139,000,000.

3040 M Street

On September 18, 2019, we completed the $49,750,000 sale of 3040 M Street, a 44,000 square foot retail building in Washington, DC, which resulted in a net gain of $19,477,000 which is included in "net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets" on our consolidated statements of income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. The gain for tax purposes was approximately $19,000,000.

Financings:

On July 25, 2019, a joint venture, in which we have a 50% interest, completed a $60,000,000 refinancing of 825 Seventh Avenue, a 165,000 square foot office building on the corner of 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue, of which $28,882,000 was outstanding as of September 30, 2019. The interest-only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.65% (3.78% as of September 30, 2019) and matures in 2022 with a one-year extension option. The loan replaces the previous $20,500,000 loan that bore interest at LIBOR plus 1.40% and was scheduled to mature in September 2019.

On September 5, 2019, a consolidated joint venture, in which we have a 50% interest, completed a $75,000,000 refinancing of 606 Broadway, a 35,000 square foot office and retail building on the northeast corner of Broadway and Houston Street in Manhattan, of which $67,500,000 was outstanding as of September 30, 2019. The interest-only loan carries a rate of LIBOR plus 1.80% (3.85% as of September 30, 2019) and matures in 2024. In connection therewith, the joint venture purchased an interest rate cap that caps LIBOR at a rate of 4.00%. The loan replaces the previous $65,000,000 construction loan. The construction loan bore interest at LIBOR plus 3.00% and was scheduled to mature in May 2021.

On September 27, 2019, we repaid the $575,000,000 mortgage loan on PENN2 with proceeds from our unsecured revolving credit facilities. The mortgage loan was scheduled to mature in December 2021, as fully extended. PENN2 is a 1,795,000 square foot office building located on the west side of 7th Avenue between 31st and 33rd Street currently under redevelopment.

Leasing:

197,000 square feet of New York Office space (171,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $80.44 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 6.5 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 108,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 28.5% and 22.7%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $13.13 per square foot per annum, or 16.3% of initial rent.

26,000 square feet of New York Retail space (24,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $145.54 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.4 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 17,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 15.6% and 6.2%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $8.31 per square foot per annum, or 5.7% of initial rent.

45,000 square feet at theMART at an initial rent of $48.54 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 5.5 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 43,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 14.9% and 6.7%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $10.12 per square foot per annum, or 20.9% of initial rent.

50,000 square feet at 555 California Street (35,000 square feet at share) at an initial rent of $96.54 per square foot and a weighted average lease term of 8.5 years. The GAAP and cash mark-to-market rent on the 29,000 square feet of second generation space were positive 64.5% and 39.3%, respectively. Tenant improvements and leasing commissions were $9.94 per square foot per annum, or 10.3% of initial rent.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("NOI") At Share:

The percentage increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis of our New York segment, theMART and 555 California Street are summarized below.

Total New York(2) theMART 555

California

Street Same store NOI at share % increase (decrease)(1): Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 0.9 % 0.5 % (2.8 )% 13.9 % Nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 0.6 % (0.2 )% 2.2 % 11.9 % Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 (0.8 )% 1.9 % (21.2 )% (1.1 )% Same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase (decrease)(1): Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 1.0 % 0.3 % (1.0 )% 17.7 % Nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 2.7 % 1.6 % 5.5 % 15.7 % Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 (2.7 )% (0.4 )% (19.3 )% (2.2 )%

____________________

(1 ) See pages 12 through 17 for same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis reconciliations. Increase (2 ) Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share % increase: Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 1.2% Nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 0.4% Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 2.4% Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share - cash basis % increase: Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 1.0% Nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 2.4% Three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 0.1%

NOI At Share:



The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the three months ended June 30, 2019 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2019

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 New York: Office(1) $ 177,469 $ 184,146 $ 179,592 $ 540,601 $ 556,169 Retail(1) 68,159 92,858 57,063 213,489 267,876 Residential 5,575 5,202 5,908 17,528 17,681 Alexander's Inc. ("Alexander's") 11,269 10,626 11,108 33,699 34,110 Hotel Pennsylvania 3,012 4,496 4,031 1,227 5,955 Total New York 265,484 297,328 257,702 806,544 881,791 Other: theMART 24,862 25,257 30,974 79,359 79,948 555 California Street 15,265 13,515 15,358 45,124 40,686 Other investments 1,919 13,524 4,875 23,184 50,664 Total Other 42,046 52,296 51,207 147,667 171,298 NOI at share $ 307,530 $ 349,624 $ 308,909 $ 954,211 $ 1,053,089

____________________

(1) Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.

NOI At Share - Cash Basis:

The elements of our New York and Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the three months ended June 30, 2019 are summarized below.

(Amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, 2019

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 New York: Office(1) $ 174,796 $ 181,575 $ 178,806 $ 537,972 $ 540,484 Retail(1) 65,636 84,976 66,726 213,298 243,704 Residential 5,057 5,358 5,303 16,131 16,420 Alexander's 11,471 11,774 11,322 34,320 35,911 Hotel Pennsylvania 2,964 4,520 3,982 1,082 6,111 Total New York 259,924 288,203 266,139 802,803 842,630 Other: theMART 26,588 26,234 31,984 83,484 81,312 555 California Street 15,325 13,070 15,595 45,665 39,704 Other investments 1,656 13,374 4,939 22,789 50,271 Total Other 43,569 52,678 52,518 151,938 171,287 NOI at share - cash basis $ 303,493 $ 340,881 $ 318,657 $ 954,741 $ 1,013,917

____________________

(1) Reflects the transfer of 45.4% of common equity in the properties contributed to the Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV on April 18, 2019.

Penn District - Active Development/Redevelopment Summary as of September 30, 2019

(Amounts in thousands, except square feet) Property

Rentable

Sq. Ft. Projected

Incremental

Cash Yield Active Penn District Projects Segment Budget(1) Amount

Expended Remainder

to be

Expended Stabilization

Year Farley (95% interest) New York 845,000 1,030,000 (2) 528,080 501,920 2022 7.4 % PENN2 - as expanded New York 1,795,000 750,000 34,372 715,628 2024 8.4 % PENN1(3) New York 2,544,000 325,000 57,355 267,645 N/A 13.5% (3)(4) Districtwide Improvements New York N/A 100,000 5,372 94,628 N/A N/A Total Active Penn District Projects 2,205,000 625,179 1,579,821 (5) 8.3 %

__________________________

Excluding debt and equity carry. Net of anticipated historic tax credits. Property is ground leased through 2098, as fully extended. Fair market value resets occur in 2023, 2048 and 2073. The 13.5% projected return is before the ground rent reset in 2023, which may be material. Achieved as existing leases roll; average remaining lease term 5.4 years. Expected to be funded from our balance sheet, principally from 220 CPS net sales proceeds.

There can be no assurance that the above projects will be completed, completed on schedule or within budget. In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in leasing the properties on the expected schedule or at the assumed rental rates.

Supplemental Financial Information

Further details regarding results of operations, properties and tenants can be accessed at the Company's website www.vno.com . Vornado Realty Trust is a fully - integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors.





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Amounts in thousands, except unit, share, and per share amounts) As of September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land $ 2,602,039 $ 3,306,280 Buildings and improvements 7,888,950 10,110,992 Development costs and construction in progress 1,805,846 2,266,491 Moynihan Train Hall development expenditures 791,703 445,693 Leasehold improvements and equipment 121,164 108,427 Total 13,209,702 16,237,883 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (2,945,107 ) (3,180,175 ) Real estate, net 10,264,595 13,057,708 Right-of-use assets 370,604 — Cash and cash equivalents 1,132,491 570,916 Restricted cash 113,065 145,989 Marketable securities 35,751 152,198 Tenant and other receivables 99,499 73,322 Investments in partially owned entities 4,023,820 858,113 Real estate fund investments 306,596 318,758 220 Central Park South condominium units ready for sale 288,135 99,627 Receivable arising from the straight-lining of rents 743,646 935,131 Deferred leasing costs, net of accumulated amortization of $191,299 and $207,529 360,608 400,313 Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $99,623 and $172,114 30,773 136,781 Other assets 446,516 431,938 $ 18,216,099 $ 17,180,794 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Mortgages payable, net $ 5,640,895 $ 8,167,798 Senior unsecured notes, net 445,668 844,002 Unsecured term loan, net 745,585 744,821 Unsecured revolving credit facilities 655,000 80,000 Lease liabilities 490,978 — Moynihan Train Hall obligation 791,703 445,693 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 453,331 430,976 Deferred revenue 62,583 167,730 Deferred compensation plan 99,677 96,523 Other liabilities 266,090 311,806 Total liabilities 9,651,510 11,289,349 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests: Class A units - 13,346,927 and 12,544,477 units outstanding 849,798 778,134 Series D cumulative redeemable preferred units - 141,401 and 177,101 units outstanding 4,535 5,428 Total redeemable noncontrolling interests 854,333 783,562 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares of beneficial interest: no par value per share; authorized 110,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 36,797,280 and 36,798,580 shares 891,256 891,294 Common shares of beneficial interest: $0.04 par value per share; authorized 250,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 190,850,321 and 190,535,499 shares 7,613 7,600 Additional capital 7,872,597 7,725,857 Earnings less than distributions (1,649,035 ) (4,167,184 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (47,359 ) 7,664 Total shareholders' equity 7,075,072 4,465,231 Noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries 635,184 642,652 Total equity 7,710,256 5,107,883 $ 18,216,099 $ 17,180,794

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

OPERATING RESULTS





(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 465,961 $ 542,048 $ 1,463,732 $ 1,620,303 Income from continuing operations $ 363,857 $ 219,101 $ 3,173,671 $ 324,401 (Loss) income from discontinued operations (8 ) 61 (85 ) 381 Net income 363,849 219,162 3,173,586 324,782 Less net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in: Consolidated subsidiaries (5,774 ) (3,312 ) (34,045 ) 31,137 Operating Partnership (22,637 ) (12,671 ) (197,354 ) (18,992 ) Net income attributable to Vornado 335,438 203,179 2,942,187 336,927 Preferred share dividends (12,532 ) (12,534 ) (37,598 ) (38,103 ) Preferred share issuance costs — — — (14,486 ) NET INCOME attributable to common shareholders $ 322,906 $ 190,645 $ 2,904,589 $ 284,338 INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC: Net income per common share $ 1.69 $ 1 $ 15.22 $ 1.5 Weighted average shares outstanding 190,814 190,245 190,762 190,176 INCOME PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED: Net income per common share $ 1.69 $ 1 $ 15.2 $ 1.49 Weighted average shares outstanding 191,024 191,327 191,027 191,292 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions (non-GAAP) $ 279,509 $ 189,987 $ 691,522 $ 519,640 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 1.46 $ 0.99 $ 3.62 $ 2.72 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 170,966 $ 184,280 $ 494,936 $ 543,531 Per diluted share (non-GAAP) $ 0.89 $ 0.96 $ 2.59 $ 2.84 Weighted average shares used in determining FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions per diluted share 191,024 191,327 191,024 191,186



VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

The following table reconciles net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions:

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Reconciliation of our net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 322,906 $ 190,645 $ 2,904,589 $ 284,338 Per diluted share $ 1.69 $ 1 $ 15.2 $ 1.49 FFO adjustments: Depreciation and amortization of real property $ 89,479 $ 105,015 $ 303,415 $ 309,024 Net gains on sale of real estate (178,769 ) (133,961 ) (178,769 ) (158,138 ) Real estate impairment losses — — 31,436 — Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV, net of $11,945 attributable to noncontrolling interests — — (2,559,154 ) — Net gain from sale of UE common shares (sold on March 4, 2019) — — (62,395 ) — Decrease (increase) in fair value of marketable securities: PREIT 4,875 — 19,211 — Lexington (sold on March 1, 2019) — 7,942 (16,068 ) 24,934 Other (7 ) (243 ) (48 ) (133 ) Proportionate share of adjustments to equity in net income of partially owned entities to arrive at FFO: Depreciation and amortization of real property 37,696 23,688 97,317 77,282 Net gains on sale of real estate — (3,421 ) — (3,998 ) Decrease in fair value of marketable securities 291 267 1,988 1,801 (46,435 ) (713 ) (2,363,067 ) 250,772 Noncontrolling interests' share of above adjustments 3,024 40 149,957 (15,517 ) FFO adjustments, net $ (43,411 ) $ (673 ) $ (2,213,110 ) $ 235,255 FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 279,495 $ 189,972 $ 691,479 $ 519,593 Convertible preferred share dividends 14 15 43 47 FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions $ 279,509 $ 189,987 $ 691,522 $ 519,640 Per diluted share $ 1.46 $ 0.99 $ 3.62 $ 2.72 Reconciliation of Weighted Average Shares Weighted average common shares outstanding 190,814 190,245 190,762 190,176 Effect of dilutive securities: Employee stock options and restricted share awards 176 1,045 227 972 Convertible preferred shares 34 37 35 38 Denominator for FFO per diluted share 191,024 191,327 191,024 191,186

FFO is computed in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude net gains from sales of depreciable real estate assets, real estate impairment losses, depreciation and amortization expense from real estate assets and other specified items, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. FFO and FFO per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities and is not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. A reconciliation of our net income attributable to common shareholders to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions is provided above. In addition to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, we also disclose FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted. Although this non-GAAP measure clearly differs from NAREIT's definition of FFO, we believe it provides a meaningful presentation of operating performance. Reconciliations of FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions to FFO attributable to common shareholders plus assumed conversions, as adjusted are provided on page 3 of this press release.



In accordance with the NAREIT December 2018 restated definition of FFO, we have elected to exclude the mark-to-market adjustments of marketable equity securities from the calculation of FFO. FFO for the three months ended September 30, 2018 has been adjusted to exclude the $7,966,000, or $0.04 per share, decrease in fair value of marketable equity securities previously reported. FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 has been adjusted to exclude the $26,602,000, or $0.13 per share, decrease in fair value of marketable equity securities previously reported.





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below is a reconciliation of net income to NOI at share and NOI at share - cash basis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the three months ended June 30, 2019.

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) September 30, June 30, 2019

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 363,849 $ 219,162 $ 2,596,693 $ 3,173,586 $ 324,782 Depreciation and amortization expense 96,437 113,169 113,035 326,181 333,701 General and administrative expense 33,237 31,977 38,872 130,129 108,937 Transaction related costs, impairment losses and other 1,576 2,510 101,590 103,315 16,683 Income from partially owned entities (25,946 ) (7,206 ) (22,873 ) (56,139 ) (6,059 ) (Income) loss from real estate fund investments (2,190 ) 190 15,803 13,780 37,973 Interest and other investment income, net (3,045 ) (2,893 ) (7,840 ) (15,930 ) (9,401 ) Interest and debt expense 61,448 88,951 63,029 226,940 264,774 Net gain on transfer to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV — — (2,571,099 ) (2,571,099 ) — Net gains on disposition of wholly owned and partially owned assets (309,657 ) (141,269 ) (111,713 ) (641,664 ) (164,828 ) Income tax expense 23,885 1,943 26,914 80,542 4,964 Loss (income) from discontinued operations 8 (61 ) (60 ) 85 (381 ) NOI from partially owned entities 86,024 60,094 82,974 236,400 193,359 NOI attributable to noncontrolling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (18,096 ) (16,943 ) (16,416 ) (51,915 ) (51,415 ) NOI at share 307,530 349,624 308,909 954,211 1,053,089 Non cash adjustments for straight-line rents, amortization of acquired below-market leases, net and other (4,037 ) (8,743 ) 9,748 530 (39,172 ) NOI at share - cash basis $ 303,493 $ 340,881 $ 318,657 $ 954,741 $ 1,013,917

NOI represents total revenues less operating expenses. We consider NOI to be the primary non-GAAP financial measure for making decisions and assessing the unlevered performance of our segments as it relates to the total return on assets as opposed to the levered return on equity. As properties are bought and sold based on NOI, we utilize this measure to make investment decisions as well as to compare the performance of our assets to that of our peers. NOI should not be considered a substitute for net income. NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.







VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018.







(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555

California

Street Other NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 $ 307,530 $ 265,484 $ 24,862 $ 15,265 $ 1,919 Less NOI at share from: Acquisitions (5 ) (5 ) — — — Dispositions (650 ) (650 ) — — — Development properties (14,704 ) (14,704 ) — — — Lease termination income, net of write-offs of straight-line receivables and acquired below-market leases, net (627 ) (107 ) (520 ) — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (10,222 ) (8,410 ) (12 ) 119 (1,919 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 $ 281,322 $ 241,608 $ 24,330 $ 15,384 $ — NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2018 $ 349,624 $ 297,328 $ 25,257 $ 13,515 $ 13,524 Less NOI at share from: Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV (28,972 ) (28,972 ) — — — Dispositions (3,317 ) (3,317 ) — — — Development properties (23,256 ) (23,242 ) — (14 ) — Lease termination income, net of write-offs of straight-line receivables and acquired below-market leases, net 1,578 1,797 (219 ) — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (16,767 ) (3,248 ) 5 — (13,524 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2018 $ 278,890 $ 240,346 $ 25,043 $ 13,501 $ — Increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 $ 2,432 $ 1,262 $ (713 ) $ 1,883 $ — % increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share 0.9 % 0.5 % (1) (2.8 )% 13.9 % — %

____________________

(1) Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI increased by 1.2%.

Same store NOI at share represents NOI at share from property operations which are owned by us and in service in both the current and prior year reporting periods. Same store NOI at share - cash basis is NOI at share from operations before straight-line rental income and expense, amortization of acquired below and above market leases, net and other non-cash adjustments which are owned by us and in service in both the current and prior year reporting periods. We present these non-GAAP measures to (i) facilitate meaningful comparisons of the operational performance of our properties and segments, (ii) make decisions on whether to buy, sell or refinance properties, and (iii) compare the performance of our properties and segments to those of our peers. Same store NOI at share and same store NOI at share - cash basis should not be considered as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operations and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555

California

Street Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2019 $ 303,493 $ 259,924 $ 26,588 $ 15,325 $ 1,656 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Acquisitions (5 ) (5 ) — — — Dispositions (690 ) (690 ) — — — Development properties (20,306 ) (20,306 ) — — — Lease termination income (1,016 ) (157 ) (859 ) — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (11,280 ) (9,658 ) (12 ) 46 (1,656 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2019 $ 270,196 $ 229,108 $ 25,717 $ 15,371 $ — NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2018 $ 340,881 $ 288,203 $ 26,234 $ 13,070 $ 13,374 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV (27,452 ) (27,452 ) — — — Dispositions (3,370 ) (3,370 ) — — — Development properties (25,061 ) (25,047 ) — (14 ) — Lease termination income (268 ) (8 ) (260 ) — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (17,319 ) (3,950 ) 5 — (13,374 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2018 $ 267,411 $ 228,376 $ 25,979 $ 13,056 $ — Increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 $ 2,785 $ 732 $ (262 ) $ 2,315 $ — % increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share - cash basis 1 % 0.3 % (1) (1.0 )% 17.7 % — %

____________________

(1) Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share - cash basis increased by 1.0%.





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555

California

Street Other NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 $ 307,530 $ 265,484 $ 24,862 $ 15,265 $ 1,919 Less NOI at share from: Acquisitions (5 ) (5 ) — — — Dispositions (650 ) (650 ) — — — Development properties (14,704 ) (14,704 ) — — — Lease termination income, net of write-offs of straight-line receivables and acquired below-market leases, net (627 ) (107 ) (520 ) — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (10,220 ) (8,408 ) (12 ) 119 (1,919 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 $ 281,324 $ 241,610 $ 24,330 $ 15,384 $ — NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 $ 308,909 $ 257,702 $ 30,974 $ 15,358 $ 4,875 Less NOI at share from: Acquisitions (5 ) (5 ) — — — Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV (5,479 ) (5,479 ) — — — Dispositions (3,401 ) (3,401 ) — — — Development properties (19,698 ) (19,698 ) — — — Lease termination income, net of write-offs of straight-line receivables and acquired below-market leases, net 2,933 2,933 — — — Other non-same store expense (income), net 214 4,983 (98 ) 204 (4,875 ) Same store NOI at share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 $ 283,473 $ 237,035 $ 30,876 $ 15,562 $ — (Decrease) increase in same store NOI at share for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 $ (2,149 ) $ 4,575 $ (6,546 ) $ (178 ) $ — % (decrease) increase in same store NOI at share (0.8 )% 1.9 % (1) (21.2 )% (1.1 )% — %

____________________

(1) Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share increased by 2.4%.





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555

California

Street Other NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2019 $ 303,493 $ 259,924 $ 26,588 $ 15,325 $ 1,656 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Acquisitions (5 ) (5 ) — — — Dispositions (690 ) (690 ) — — — Development properties (20,306 ) (20,306 ) — — — Lease termination income (1,016 ) (157 ) (859 ) — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (11,280 ) (9,658 ) (12 ) 46 (1,656 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2019 $ 270,196 $ 229,108 $ 25,717 $ 15,371 $ — NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2019 $ 318,657 $ 266,139 $ 31,984 $ 15,595 $ 4,939 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Acquisitions (5 ) (5 ) — — — Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV (5,183 ) (5,183 ) — — — Dispositions (3,600 ) (3,600 ) — — — Development properties (22,438 ) (22,438 ) — — — Lease termination income (247 ) (247 ) — — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (9,613 ) (4,705 ) (98 ) 129 (4,939 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended June 30, 2019 $ 277,571 $ 229,961 $ 31,886 $ 15,724 $ — Decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to June 30, 2019 $ (7,375 ) $ (853 ) $ (6,169 ) $ (353 ) $ — % decrease in same store NOI at share - cash basis (2.7 )% (0.4 )% (1) (19.3 )% (2.2 )% — %

____________________

(1) Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share - cash basis increased by 0.1%.





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share to same store NOI at share for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555

California

Street Other NOI at share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 $ 954,211 $ 806,544 $ 79,359 $ 45,124 $ 23,184 Less NOI at share from: Acquisitions (225 ) (225 ) — — — Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV (5,479 ) (5,479 ) — — — Dispositions (7,277 ) (7,277 ) — — — Development properties (37,806 ) (37,806 ) — — — Lease termination income, net of write-offs of straight-line receivables and acquired below-market leases, net 4,362 4,882 (520 ) — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (28,711 ) (3,983 ) (1,943 ) 399 (23,184 ) Same store NOI at share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 $ 879,075 $ 756,656 $ 76,896 $ 45,523 $ — NOI at share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 $ 1,053,089 $ 881,791 $ 79,948 $ 40,686 $ 50,664 Less NOI at share from: Acquisitions (124 ) (124 ) — — — Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV (55,337 ) (55,337 ) — — — Dispositions (10,288 ) (10,288 ) — — — Development properties (53,394 ) (53,380 ) — (14 ) — Lease termination income, net of write-offs of straight-line receivables and acquired below-market leases, net 2,394 2,655 (261 ) — — Other non-same store income, net (62,284 ) (7,188 ) (4,432 ) — (50,664 ) Same store NOI at share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 $ 874,056 $ 758,129 $ 75,255 $ 40,672 $ — Increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 $ 5,019 $ (1,473 ) $ 1,641 $ 4,851 $ — % increase (decrease) in same store NOI at share 0.6 % (0.2 )% (1) 2.2 % 11.9 % — %

____________________

(1) Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share increased by 0.4%.





VORNADO REALTY TRUST

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS - CONTINUED

Below are reconciliations of NOI at share - cash basis to same store NOI at share - cash basis for our New York segment, theMART, 555 California Street and other investments for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018.

(Amounts in thousands) Total New York theMART 555

California

Street Other NOI at share - cash basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 $ 954,741 $ 802,803 $ 83,484 $ 45,665 $ 22,789 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Acquisitions (226 ) (226 ) — — — Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV (5,183 ) (5,183 ) — — — Dispositions (7,716 ) (7,716 ) — — — Development properties (47,597 ) (47,597 ) — — — Lease termination income (2,943 ) (2,084 ) (859 ) — — Other non-same store (income) expense, net (39,399 ) (14,919 ) (1,942 ) 251 (22,789 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 $ 851,677 $ 725,078 $ 80,683 $ 45,916 $ — NOI at share - cash basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 $ 1,013,917 $ 842,630 $ 81,312 $ 39,704 $ 50,271 Less NOI at share - cash basis from: Acquisitions (124 ) (124 ) — — — Change in ownership interests in properties contributed to Fifth Avenue and Times Square JV (52,184 ) (52,184 ) — — — Dispositions (9,933 ) (9,933 ) — — — Development properties (57,495 ) (57,481 ) — (14 ) — Lease termination income (1,491 ) (1,069 ) (422 ) — — Other non-same store income, net (63,227 ) (8,524 ) (4,432 ) — (50,271 ) Same store NOI at share - cash basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 $ 829,463 $ 713,315 $ 76,458 $ 39,690 $ — Increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to September 30, 2018 $ 22,214 $ 11,763 $ 4,225 $ 6,226 $ — % increase in same store NOI at share - cash basis 2.7 % 1.6 % (1) 5.5 % 15.7 % — %





____________________

(1) Excluding Hotel Pennsylvania, same store NOI at share - cash basis increased by 2.4%.

