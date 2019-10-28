New South Parking – California Selected as Valet Parking Operator at New Grand Hyatt at SFO

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (NASDAQ:SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announces its selection to provide valet parking services for the new Grand Hyatt at SFO, the only hotel located on-airport at San Francisco International Airport. SP+ was selected via its majority ownership of the New South Parking – California operating entity which provides parking, valet, janitorial and security services at SFO.



The $237 million luxury hotel sits on 4.2 acres and features 351 guest rooms, 22 suites, 14,435 square feet of meeting/event space, two distinct culinary concepts, and an exclusively curated art collection by the San Francisco Arts Commission.

"Given the extensive operating background in luxury hospitality, coupled with its existing operations and resources at SFO, New South Parking was a fitting selection as our parking operator to help us warmly welcome our guests to Grand Hyatt at SFO," said hotel GM Henning Nopper.

"From parking lot configuration to payment systems, we are pleased to share our resources and expertise to ensure the highest level of customer service patrons expect to receive from a Grand Hyatt experience," commented Jack Ricchiuto, President, Airport Division at SP+. "Our Airport and Hospitality Divisions are working together to ensure a successful opening."

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America.

