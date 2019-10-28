BrokerTech Ventures Announces 2020 Accelerator Open for Tech Startup Submissions

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrokerTech Ventures , the first broker-led investor group and accelerator focused on delivering innovation to the insurance agent-broker industry, has opened the application window for the 2020 BrokerTech Ventures Accelerator program.



"We're looking for any and all new ideas applicable to the agent and broker community," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy chairman and CEO and BrokerTech Ventures co-founder. "We intend to cast a wide net to capture the broadest view of innovations which support needs specific to brokers, ultimately bringing these selected insights and products to our customers and business partners."

Backed by nine super-regional, privately held brokerage firms, the BrokerTech Ventures Accelerator is an "innovation hub" for startups to test broker-centric ideas and products, while bringing new and innovative ideas and solutions to the industry. The deadline for submissions is November 29, 2019, and selected startups will be notified of acceptance in early February 2020. Subsequently, the first cohort will begin the five-week Accelerator program in March 2020. A total of $500,000 in seed funding is at stake for the selected broker-centric, early-stage startups, with each startup receiving up to $50,000.

In addition to the Accelerator submission process opening, a targeted search is in progress for the organization's first executive director. BrokerTech Ventures will accept applications for this position through Friday, November 1, 2019.

To submit an application for the 2020 Accelerator or apply for the BrokerTech Ventures Executive Director position, go to www.brokertechventures.com .

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures is the first broker-led investor group and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance agent-broker industry. Founded in 2019, BrokerTech Ventures provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BrokerTech Ventures invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.comÂ or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen) or LinkedIn.