GaN Systems to Showcase Significant GaN Advancements at Leading Power Electronics Event in China

GaN Systems , the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, today announced its participation at the 23rd annual China Power Supply Society Conference (CPSSC), one of the leading and largest power electronics event in Asia, on November 1-4, 2019 in Shenzhen, China.



Spearheading discussions on GaN innovation and technological development, the company will give presentations on the application of GaN in industrial and automotive industries and display its latest solutions , design tools , and innovative products. Additionally, innovative customer demos will be shown that are more efficient, smaller in size and weight, and less expensive than silicon-based power systems. As part of GaN Systems' commitment to support the design engineering community, GaN Systems sponsors the " GaN Systems Cup " design competition where the finalists and winners will be announced on Nov. 1, 2019.

PRESENTATIONS

Experts at GaN Systems will share key insights on new power semiconductor devices and applications.

Date Time Topic Nov. 3, 2019 10:00-10:30 THE EFFECT OF DYNAMIC ON-STATE RESISTANCE TO SYSTEM LOSSES IN GAN-BASED HARD-SWITCHING APPLICATIONS Nov. 3, 2019 8:30-9:00 HIGH EFFICIENCY SOLUTIONS UP TO 1KW FOR WIRELESS POWER TRANSFER APPLICATIONS Nov. 3, 2019 15:00-15:30 GAN DEVICE PERFORMANCE IN INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS

CUSTOMER DEMONSTRATIONS

GaN Systems will also display solutions, design tools, and product breakthroughs from game-changing companies.

Products and Tools:

GS-065-150-1-D1 high current, high power device

GS-065-004,8,11-1-L small form factor PQFN devices

1.2kW high efficiency Bridgeless Totem-Pole PFC reference design

IMS reference designs for high power with high power density

50W and 100W Wireless Power Transfer power amplifiers

EZDriveâ„¢ reference design kit

Application examples:

Mobile device chargers/adapters from 65W to 200W up to 4x smaller with GaN versus silicon

Wireless charging examples for consumer, drone, robot, and scooter from 30W to 700W

Data Center PSU, 50% increase in power density with GaN versus silicon

5G Fixed Wireless Access through-wall and thru-window CPE wireless power

Automotive EV Traction Inverter power designs

Customer demonstrations will highlight end products in theÂ consumer ,Â data center ,Â industrial, andÂ automotiveÂ industries, such as AC/DC and DC/DC power supplies, EV traction inverter, as well as high power wireless charging systems for drones, robots, scooters, and 5G applications.

GAN SYSTEMS CUP

GaN Systems will announce the winning teams of the "GaN Systems Cup" design competition at the live finals and awards ceremony happening Nov. 1, 2019. This year's challenge is to design a high-efficiency, high power density AC/DC power supply for data center server power applications using GaN Systems' 650 V power transistors from design to build. The annual challenge, which is sponsored by GaN Systems in participation with CPSS, China Power Society Science Popularization Committee, and Tsinghua University, supports worldwide innovation in the power electronics industry leveraging the benefits of GaN transistors.

