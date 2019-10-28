Conversica Appoints Jim Kaskade as Chief Executive Officer

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for Conversica, Inc., the leader in Intelligent Virtual Assistants for customer engagement, announced today that Jim Kaskade has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.Â

Jim Kaskade brings a wealth of experience scaling companies and growing revenues, having led businesses ranging from $50M to $1B. Most recently he served as the CEO of Janrain, a customer identity and access management SaaS company serving the enterprise global 2000, which was acquired by Akamai Technologies in January 2019.

Prior to Janrain, Jim was the Vice President and General Manager for Computer Sciences Corporation (now DXC), one of the largest global IT service providers where he was responsible for a P&L of $1B in revenue, leading a 7,000-employee business unit responsible for delivering digital applications across a broad number of verticals. Prior to that, Jim was responsible for a P&L of $250M revenue, leading a 1,000-employee business unit responsible for advanced big data and analytic applications.Â

"Conversica created the category it operates within, realizing more than $20 billion in revenue for its customers thus far," said Jim Kaskade, Chief Executive Officer of Conversica. "This milestone is really just the beginning of a new chapter to what lies ahead for our company. I'm excited to bring a different class of experience to transition the company to its next phase of growth from what is a fantastic position of market adoption already."

"What drew me to Conversica was its level of maturity and robustness in its implementation of AI that solves a real business problem," said Kaskade. "Automating the routine, repetitive but important tasks that typically plague workforce productivity and performance, can elevate customer-facing teams to unprecedented heights. Conversica is leading the charge, revolutionizing the very nature of how business gets done."Â

Conversica is one of the most celebrated Artificial Intelligence companies in the world, with accolades received for technical innovation and financial growth. Awards include Fast Company Top Ten Most Innovative AI Companies in the World 2019, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, San Francisco Business Times Fast 100, Marketo Technology Partner of the Year 2019, and as a Gartner Cool Vendor, among many others. The company has also been named as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Business four years in a row.Â

About Conversica

Conversica pioneered the category of Intelligent Virtual Assistants for customer engagement, helping organizations attract, grow and retain customers. First launched in 2009, the flagship ConversicaÂ® Sales AI Assistant has over a decade of expertise helping companies find and secure customers more quickly and efficiently by autonomously contacting, engaging, qualifying and following up with leads via natural, two-way conversations. Reaching out to over 100 million people on behalf of thousands of companies, Conversica's AI Assistants are built on a proven and patented intelligent automation platform integrating natural language understanding (NLU), decision and policy management, natural language generation (NLG), autonomous action chains and deep learning capabilities that engage prospects over multiple communication channels and in multiple languages. Conversica was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Foster City in Silicon Valley with additional US offices in Seattle, Bellingham, and Kansas City; as well as offices in Chili and the UK. Conversica is a portfolio company of Providence Equity, Kennet Partners and Toba Capital.

