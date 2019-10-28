Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcomingÂ November 5, 2019Â deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Meredith Corporation ("Meredith" or the "Company") (NYSE:Â MDP) investors who purchased securities betweenÂ January 31, 2018 and September 5, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On September 5, 2019, the Company stated that it expected fiscal 2020 adjusted EBITDA in the range of $640 million to $675 million, which is well below analysts' expectations of $793 million. Meredith planned to increase spending to improve operations of Time, Inc., which the Company had acquired in January 2018, because the business was not as profitable as expected.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $10.14 per share, or over 23%, to close at $33.68 per share on September 5, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (2) that the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (3) that, as a result, the Company's earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

