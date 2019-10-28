ePac Flexible Packaging Appoints James Braun as Chief Financial Officer

Austin, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePac Flexible Packaging is pleased to announce the appointment of James Braun as Chief Financial Officer, located in Austin, Texas.

Mr. Braun is a highly accomplished senior accounting and financial management executive with over 30 years of experience, including 27 years in CFO positions for several private equity-owned and public companies. In his position with ePac, Jim will be responsible for the Accounting, Treasury and Human Resource functions.

Jim's primary focus, after 8 years in Public Accounting, has been with companies in the manufacturing and service industries. For 12 years of his career, Jim was CFO of two international printing companies.

Mr. Braun brings to ePac extensive experience in accounting and financial management, investor relations, SEC compliance and reporting, Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), start-ups, and driving operational efficiencies in a manufacturing environment.

"We are delighted to welcome Jim to the ePac team. He is the right CFO to help guide ePac through our next phase of growth, " said Jack Knott, ePac CEO.

Holding a BS degree from Villanova University in Accounting, Mr. Braun is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

About ePac Flexible Packaging:

With locations across the United States, Canada, and Europe, ePac is the industry leader in fast time to market, short and medium run length flexible packaging. A full-service provider, ePac is built on the latest in digital printing technology from Hewlett Packard, the HP Indigo 20000, enabling brands of all sizes to launch products and promotions faster while ordering to demand to reduce inventory and obsolescence costs.

