eSolutions Acquires Medidal, Solidifying Position in Hospital Revenue Recovery

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSolutions, a leading healthcare technology company working to strengthen providers' revenue health, today announced that it has acquired Medidal, a premier provider of Transfer DRG, Payer Search, and Pharmacy Reimbursement solutions.



Medidal's revenue integrity solutions are designed to identify and recover missed reimbursement opportunities on behalf of healthcare providers. Over the past 10 years, Medidal has developed a suite of best-in-class products that have identified and recovered more than $1 billion for its provider customers. Medidal's capabilities are used nationwide by many of the country's leading healthcare providers.

This acquisition enhances eSolutions' commitment to delivering the best revenue cycle management products to its clients. eSolutions is passionate about providing innovative technology and analytics that improve its clients' workflows, saving them time and money while enhancing their efficiency. "These new capabilities are highly complementary to our solutions," said Gerry McCarthy, CEO of eSolutions. "Medidal's proven technology, coupled with our existing services, will offer immediate benefit to our clients by delivering accurate and earned reimbursement back into the hands of providers."

eSolutions' mission is to provide industry-leading revenue cycle tools and outstanding client service, giving providers more time to focus on operational improvements and enhanced patient care. Through this acquisition, eSolutions continues its unparalleled growth while strengthening its overall product portfolio with a high-quality, proven platform.

About eSolutions

eSolutions is a healthcare technology company working to strengthen providers' revenue health so they can focus on what really matters – their patients. Our powerful, easy-to-use revenue cycle and workflow management tools, paired with our actionable data analysis and insights, improve efficiency, minimize denials and reduce time to revenue for our clients. Our essential solutions – focused on eligibility, claims, data & analytics, audits & denials, and quality & compliance – save providers time and money in an increasingly complex industry. For more than 20 years, providers of all types, including the nation's largest post-acute care organizations and health systems, have trusted us to deliver innovative, dynamic solutions and second-to-none client care. We are driven by a passion to provide solutions to our clients' tough challenges and to care for our clients the way they care for their patients. For more information, visit www.esolutionsinc.com .

