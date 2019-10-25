Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exco Technologies Limited Announces Fourth Quarter Results on November 27, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 25, 2019 5:18pm   Comments
Share:

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the close of business on Wednesday November 27, 2019. 

A conference call to discuss those results will be held on Thursday November 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern time) which can be accessed by dialling toll free at (866) 572-8261 or internationally at (703) 736-7448.  The conference ID is 8053376.

To access the live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xc6m5jri a few minutes before the event. 

For those unable to participate on November 28, 2019, an archived version will be available on the Exco website.  Also, a replay will be available until December 9, 2019 by dialling toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally at (404) 537-3406.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries.  Through our 15 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ approximately 5,400 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source:                             Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact:                            Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:                       (905) 477-3065, Ext 7233
Website:                           http://www.excocorp.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo