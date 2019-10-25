SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Cision, Ltd.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Cision, Ltd. ("CISN" or the "Company") (NYSE:CISN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Platinum Equity. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CISN shareholders will receive $10.00 for each CISN share they own.



If you own CISN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

Or please contact:

WeissLaw is investigating whether CISN's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the acquisition agreement. Notably, the per-share offer is $2.00 less than the analyst target price of $12.00 and $5.76 less than the Company's 52-week high of $15.76.

Additionally, the Company recently announced positive financial results for the second quarter of 2019. It reported adjusted revenue of $194.3 million, representing an annual increase of $6.5 million when compared to the $187.8 million reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Given these facts, WeissLaw is concerned whether the proposed acquisition undervalues the Company, and whether all material information related to the proposed acquisition is fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.