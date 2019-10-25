Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Freddie Mac Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Globe Newswire  
October 25, 2019 4:45pm   Comments
Share:

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, to discuss the company's results with the media.  The conference call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days.

All materials related to the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Laurie Garthune
571-382-4732

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo