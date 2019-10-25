CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Shatters its Attendance and Sponsorship Records for its Upcoming Stamford CIO Summit

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy is thrilled to announce that it has broken its previous attendance and revenue records for its 2019 Stamford CIO Executive Leadership Summit , one of its premier thought leadership events for CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and top-tier technology executives that's taking place on October 30, 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Stamford Hotel.



"Technology leaders have recognized the sensational thought leadership agenda we have planned for our upcoming Stamford leadership summit," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "At a time of intense disruption amidst the greatest innovation cycle in our lifetimes, CIOs and technology executives need insights into how best to partner with the CEO and the Board to drive business transformation and create a competitive advantage for their companies."

Like the other 30+ CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Summits that HMG Strategy has produced this year, the content for the Stamford summit is developed by combining the collective insights of the summit's distinguished Advisory Board members, the SIM Fairfield-Westchester Chapter , and HMG Strategy's research team.

HMG Strategy's research team is constantly monitoring major media outlets such as Bloomberg and CNBC to help keep members of the HMG community apprised of the latest industry and market shifts they need to stay on top of to help move their businesses forward. These insights help contribute to the content that's developed for HMG Strategy's Executive Leadership Summits and the distinctive research that the company publishes regularly for the 400,000+ technology executives in its community.

The Stamford CIO Summit will open with a stirring keynote address from renowned futurist and trends and innovation expert Jim Carroll, who will discuss the ways that world-class organizations are positioning themselves for a future in which change is the new normal.

Other notable sessions will include:

Executive briefings from Ashim Gupta, SVP, FP&A & Treasury at UiPath and Marcus Wheldon, Corporate Chief Technology Officer and President of Nokia Bell Labs

Breakout sessions led by prominent IT experts who will explore how CIOs can leverage advanced technologies to enable competitive differentiation, secure the enterprise while empowering innovation, and drive transformation by strengthening diversity and inclusion

Luncheon updates from SIM Fairfield-Westchester, NPower and Benchmark IT

Breakout sessions featuring expert panels who will examine the ways that CIOs are driving digital strategies to deliver customer and enterprise value, how they can become boardroom-ready, and be able to anticipate the business challenges that lie ahead

An executive briefing from Kevin Hooper, President and General Manager, DCG NA Sales at Lenovo, who will describe how companies can tailor their cloud strategies to deliver business agility

An executive briefing from John Silvia, CEO and Founder of Dynamic Economic Strategy, and former Wells Fargo Chief Economist, who will discuss the role of technology in the global economy, as well as its place in business productivity and personal consumption

An Executive briefing from Steve Kaplan, VP, Customer Success Finance at Nutanix

A closing keynote from David Pogue, technology columnist, television correspondent and author, who will explore the realities of employee automation and discuss how IT leaders can prepare for the post-robot economy

Presenting Partners at the Stamford CIO Summit will be Lenovo, Nutanix and UiPath. Platinum Partners will be Aryaka and Rimini Street. Gold Partners will include CrowdStrike, Darktrace, eSentire, Info-Tech Research Group, Integration Partners and OutSystems. The Supporting Partner will be Ivanti. The Local Partners are Anaplan and Protegrity. The Lunch Partner will be Benchmark IT. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia. Association Partners will be NPower and The Fairfield-Westchester Chapter of the Society for Information Management (SIM).

