CircusTrix Announces Opening of Active Entertainment Park in Palm Springs, Florida, Defy Palm Springs

Globe Newswire  
October 25, 2019 12:46pm   Comments
PALM SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CircusTrix, the largest owner, operator and franchisor of active entertainment parks in the world, today announced a new park in Palm Springs, FL.  Defy Palm Springs is located at 964 South Congress Avenue Palm Springs, FL 33406.

"We're bringing the biggest and best attractions that CircusTrix has to offer. We'll have many activities to choose from that are sure to get anyone's heart pumping," said Tom Busico, Defy Palm Springs Park Manager. "Palm Springs has such an exciting, fun energy. We know the community will love this park."

The Defy park brand is known for its recreational attractions, including Ninja Obstacle Courses, Extreme Dodgeball, Trapeze Foam Pits, Waterfall Trampolines into Foam Pits, Warped Wall, Wall Tramps, Stunt Fall, and more. The park gives anyone the opportunity to challenge their physical limits and experience the thrill of aerial sports with their friends and family. Defy Palm Springs is available to rent out for birthday parties, corporate getaways and other events.

Each CircusTrix park is constructed to ASTM standards, making it an ideal environment for those looking to enjoy themselves in a padded environment. The park will have trained crew members monitoring trampoline decks at all times to ensure the necessary safety precautions are taken.

About CircusTrix
Founded in 2011, CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of trampoline parks in the world with a network of more than 320 facilities worldwide and more than 45 million guests annually. CircusTrix is the parent company of the DEFY, Sky Zone, Rockin' Jump, SuperFly and Ryze brands and is known as the leading innovator in adrenaline. CircusTrix is constantly creating new facilities and attractions that provide physical activity, facilitate shareable social media content, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base.
