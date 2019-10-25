Cambridge Security Seals Welcomes Longtime Industry Expert Chris Patten as Regional Sales Manager

Pomona, New York, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Security Seals (CSS), a global leader in tamper-evident seals and security solutions, introduced Chris Patten earlier this month as its newest Regional Sales Manager. Patten brings to CSS his detailed product expertise and market experience developed over the past three decades serving in various business development and account management positions in the industry. Among his many accomplishments, Patten is recognized as one of the world's foremost experts in flexible bolt seals, an important security product within the global freight and logistics industries. As Regional Sales Manager, Patten will be responsible for managing CSS's business development and effective servicing of customers in the midwestern United States.

"Chris is an extraordinary addition to our company, and someone I have known for almost 20 years." related Brian Lyle, president of Cambridge Security Seals. "His product expertise, market knowledge, and commitment to customer satisfaction will certainly benefit our customers, and his industry experience will provide a significant additional resource to our entire sales and customer service team."

Patten comes to CSS after more than two decades at Windsor Factory Supply, a division of Acklands Grainger Inc., where for the past 10 years he represented the OneSeal USA product line and oversaw sales and service to the company's security seal customers in North America.

Since its founding in 2010, Cambridge Security Seals is one of America's most rapidly growing private companies, which the company credits to its customer-centric philosophy and high- performance products. CSS tamper-evident and high-security seals are offered in a variety of standard and custom sizes, strengths, and colors to meet the unique security, informational, and marketing requirements of every customer. CSS offers additional benefits to its customers by utilizing its unique, award-winning package design process, which minimizes materials and size to reduce the product's shipping and warehousing costs and environmental footprint. The company also carries a full line of electronic and real-time GPS enabled track-and-trace devices to provide unique solutions for each customer's particular security demands.

"I am thrilled to be joining Cambridge Security Seals," declared Patten. "CSS's reputation for innovation, quality products, and outstanding service is very well established in the industry. I am particularly excited about working with CSS's outstanding industry professionals, so many of whom I've known for a long time, to provide superior solutions to customers and further develop the business."

