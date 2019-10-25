Market Overview

Hubbell Incorporated Declares 8% Dividend Increase

Globe Newswire  
October 25, 2019 10:35am   Comments
Shelton, CT, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared an 8% increase in the common stock dividend rate. The new annual payment of $3.64 per share, or $0.91 per quarter, compares to the former rate of $3.36 or $0.84 per quarter. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 29, 2019.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications. With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475)882-4000


