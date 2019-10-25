The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ADTN, WTRH, SDC and INFY

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Class Period: February 28, 2019 to October 9, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2019

Throughout the class period, ADTRAN, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were material weaknesses in the Company's internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, certain E&O reserves had been improperly reported; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for certain periods were misstated; (4) there would be a pause in shipments to the Company's Latin American customer; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Class Period: on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, including, but not limited to, those who acquired Waitr shares in connection with the Going Public Transaction, and those who acquired shares of the Company in the May 2019 Secondary Offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Waitr Holdings Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Waitr lacked a plan to achieve profitability and, contrary to the statements of Company founder Chris Meaux, Waitr was not at or near profitability and Defendants had created the illusion of financial stability by engaging in a host of illegal and improper activities each designed to inflate revenues and earnings—such as unilaterally breaking low-rate contracts and imposing significantly higher rates, and by refusing to pay drivers for mileage related expenses—both of which ultimately resulted in independent class action lawsuits; and (ii) Waitr's technology provided no real advantage and the Company could not obtain the developer, programming, or engineering resources necessary to enhance, maintain, and develop industry leading software from its headquarter location in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Smiledirectclub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Class Period: on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired SmileDirectClub Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 2019 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Smiledirectclub, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) administrative personnel, rather than licensed doctors, provided treatment to the Company's customers and monitored their progress; (2) as a result, the Company's practices did not qualify as teledentistry under applicable standards; (3) as a result, the Company was subject to regulatory scrutiny for the unlicensed practice of dentistry; (4) the efficacy of the Company's treatment was overstated; (5) the Company had concealed these deceptive marketing practices prior to the IPO; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Class Period: July 7, 2018 to October 20, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Infosys Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company improperly recognized revenues to inflate short-term profits; (2) Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh bypassed reviews and approvals for large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny; (3) management pressured the Company's finance team to hide information from auditors and the Company's Board of Directors; and (4) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Defendants' statements about Infosys's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

