HCA Houston Healthcare's Benjamin Foster Recognized with Texas Diversity Council's DiversityFirst Award

Houston, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Foster, regional vice president of human resources at HCA Houston Healthcare, has been recognized with a DiversityFIRST™ Leadership Award as presented by the Texas Diversity Council, the premier resource for diversity best practices and leadership development in Texas.

Foster was recognized for outstanding accomplishments in the promotion and advancement of diversity through inclusion and strong leadership at one of the region's largest healthcare systems.

Among his many efforts, Foster launched HCA Houston Healthcare's Diversity and Inclusion Council to address specific areas of concern for women and employees of color. He initiated employee resource groups for women, Latinos, young professionals, veterans and African Americans and established strategies to increase the representation of women and people of color in senior leadership. He also is leading the effort for HCA Houston Healthcare to host a citywide leadership development conference for women in healthcare in celebration of International Women's Day 2020.

"Benjamin has demonstrated exemplary leadership in helping us create a diverse and inclusive workplace reflective of the communities we serve," says Troy Villarreal, president of HCA Houston Healthcare. "We're certainly proud of his accomplishments and this well-deserved recognition."

One of the Houston area's most diverse employers, HCA Houston Healthcare's workforce is 80 percent female, 42 percent Latino, 19 percent African American and eight percent Asian.

HCA Houston Healthcare's commitment to diversity also extends to its community involvement which requires leaders within the organization to complete 40 hours of community engagement per year. In addition, each chief executive within HCA Houston Healthcare is required to serve on a community board for the duration of their tenure with the company.

