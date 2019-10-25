Market Overview

North American Palladium Announces Timing of Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results

October 25, 2019
TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP" or the "Company") (TSX:PDL) (OTC:PALDF) today announced that the Company will release its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2019 on Thursday, November 7, 2019.

About North American Palladium Ltd.

North American Palladium Ltd. (TSX:PDL) (OTC:PALDF) is a Canadian company with more than 25 years of production at the Lac des Iles Mine in a low-risk jurisdiction northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. North American Palladium is the world's only pure play palladium producer. With over 700 employees, the Lac des Iles Mine features a unique, world-class ore body and modern infrastructure, including both an underground mine and surface operations.

For further information on North American Palladium, please contact:
North American Palladium Investor Relations at ir@nap.com

Source: North American Palladium Ltd.

