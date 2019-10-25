Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Announces the Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

MONACO, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. ("Navios Containers") (NASDAQ:NMCI) announced today that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Containers' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019.



The Company will announce earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019, prior to the conference call.

A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Containers website at www.navios-containers.com under the "Investors" section by 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.

Conference Call details:

Call Date/Time: Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 8:30 am ET

Call Title: Navios Containers Q3 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

US Dial In: +1.866.703.4207

International Dial In: +1.636.692.6440

Conference ID: 458 0905

The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:

US Replay Dial In: +1.800.585.8367

International Replay Dial In: +1.404.537.3406

Conference ID: 458 0905

This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Containers' website, www.navios-containers.com under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is a growth-oriented international owner and operator of containerships. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com .