SemGroup Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) today announced plans to release third quarter 2019 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A presentation of the results will be posted on SemGroup's Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com .



About SemGroup

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) moves energy across North America through a network of pipelines, processing plants, refinery-connected storage facilities and deep-water marine terminals with import and export capabilities. SemGroup serves as a versatile connection between upstream oil and gas producers and downstream refiners and end users. Key areas of operation and growth include western Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. SemGroup is committed to safe, environmentally sound operations. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has additional offices in Calgary, Alberta; Denver, Colo.; and Houston, Texas.

SemGroup uses its Investor Relations website and social media outlets as channels of distribution of material company information. Such information is routinely posted and accessible on our Investor Relations website at www.semgroup.com , our Twitter account and LinkedIn account.

