The Dixie Group 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 25, 2019 6:00am   Comments
DALTON, Ga., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ:DXYN) regarding results for 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for
Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:
877-355-1003
Conference ID No. 2141978
 
To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may
be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's
website, www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.
 
An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the
conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.
A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's
website: www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group (www.thedixiegroup.com) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, Atlas | Masland Contract, and Dixie International brands.

CONTACT: Jon Faulkner
  Chief Financial Officer
  706-876-5814
  jon.faulkner@dixiegroup.com

