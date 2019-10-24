Market Overview

Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $11.3 Million for the Third Quarter of 2019 and $34.8 Million for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 24, 2019 5:30pm   Comments
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK), the holding company (the "Company") for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced net income was $11.3 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $12.4 million, or $0.28 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018, and $11.4 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $34.8 million, or $0.80 per average diluted common share, compared to $22.1 million, or $0.53 per average diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. All results are unaudited.

Earnings for the second quarter of 2019, the third quarter of 2019, and the first nine months of 2019 were reduced by merger-related costs of $540,000, $661,000, and $1.2 million, respectively, related to the merger with Presidio Bank ("Presidio") which was completed on October 11, 2019. Earnings for the third quarter of 2018 and for the first nine months of 2018 were reduced by merger-related costs of $199,000 and $9.0 million, respectively, for the acquisitions of Tri-Valley Bank ("Tri-Valley") and United American Bank ("United American") which were completed on April 6, 2018 and May 4, 2018, respectively.

"Our solid third quarter of 2019 financial results continue to demonstrate the strength of our franchise, generating record earnings for the first nine months of 2019," said Keith A. Wilton, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered improved credit quality metrics, with noteworthy reductions in nonperforming loans and classified assets. Despite a very challenging interest rate environment, our loan and deposit trends were stable with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing 10% on a linked quarter basis and representing 41% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019.

"We completed the acquisition of Presidio Bank on October 11, 2019, and are pleased to welcome their employees, customers and shareholders to the Heritage Bank of Commerce family," added Mr. Wilton. "This continuation of our strategic growth offers our new customers a broad array of new product offerings, increased lending limits and an expanded branch delivery system that stretches throughout the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. We remain focused on creating value for all of our customers – new and old – our communities, shareholders, and our many employees who support our customers each and every day."

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights (as of, or for the periods ended September 30, 2019, compared to September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2019, except as noted):

Operating Results:

♦ Diluted earnings per share were $0.26 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.28 for the third quarter of 2018, and $0.26 for the second quarter of 2019.  Diluted earnings per share were $0.80 for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $0.53 for the first nine months of 2018.  

  • Earnings for the third quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, and first nine months of 2019 were reduced by merger-related costs for the merger with Presidio, and earnings for the third quarter of 2018, and first nine months of 2018 were reduced by merger-related costs for the acquisitions of Tri-Valley and United American, as follows:
                 
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
MERGER-RELATED COSTS   September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,    September 30, 
(in $000's, unaudited)   2019   2019   2018   2019   2018
Salaries and employee benefits   $  —   $  —   $  183   $  —   $  3,576
Other      661      540      16      1,201      5,452
Total merger-related costs   $  661   $  540   $  199   $  1,201   $  9,028
                               

♦ The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
    2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Return on average tangible assets   1.49 %     1.53 %     1.59 %     1.55 %     1.01 %    
Return on average tangible equity   15.08 %     15.94 %     19.36 %     16.26 %     12.33 %    
                                 

♦ Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, decreased 6% to $30.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $32.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, and decreased 1% from $30.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased 4% to $92.6 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $89.0 million for the first nine months of 2018. 

  • The fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest margin contracted 12 basis points to 4.24% for the third quarter of 2019, from 4.36% for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to a decline in the average balance of loans and a higher cost of deposits. The net interest margin contracted 14 basis points for the third quarter of 2019 from 4.38% for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in the average yield on loans, securities and overnight funds, partially offset by a higher average balance of loans.
                 
  • For the first nine months of 2019, the net interest margin expanded 6 basis points to 4.33%, compared to 4.27% for the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to a higher average balance of loans and securities, the impact of increases in the yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits, and a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding's factored receivables.

♦ The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending   $  1,748,379     $  23,401    5.31 $  1,780,025     $  23,374    5.21 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables      47,614        2,879    23.99    69,740        4,185    23.81 %
Residential mortgages      34,639        229    2.62    40,277        272    2.68 %
Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE")  loans      30,567        284    3.69    36,167        295    3.24
Loan credit mark / accretion      (5,359 )      471    0.11    (7,418 )      506    0.11 %
Total loans   $  1,855,840     $  27,264    5.83 $  1,918,791     $  28,632    5.92 %
                                   
  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.83% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 5.92% for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding's factored receivables.
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending   $  1,748,379     $  23,401    5.31 $  1,727,988     $  23,342    5.42 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables      47,614        2,879    23.99    45,708        2,967    26.04 %
Residential mortgages      34,639        229    2.62    36,136        234    2.60 %
Purchased CRE loans      30,567        284    3.69    31,484        290    3.69 %
Loan credit mark / accretion      (5,359 )      471    0.11    (5,842 )      418    0.10 %
Total loans   $  1,855,840     $  27,264    5.83 $  1,835,474     $  27,251    5.96 %
                                   
  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.83% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 5.96% for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans.
    For the Nine Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank and asset-based lending   $  1,733,784     $  69,594    5.37 $  1,645,615     $  63,556    5.16 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables      47,271        8,800    24.89    57,096        10,687    25.03 %
Residential mortgages      35,840        714    2.66    41,959        850    2.71 %
Purchased CRE loans      31,788        869    3.65    36,740        947    3.45
Loan credit mark / accretion      (5,813 )      1,344    0.10    (4,864 )      1,232    0.10 %
Total loans   $  1,842,870     $  81,321    5.90 $  1,776,546     $  77,272    5.82 %
  • The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 5.82% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.
                 
  • The total purchase discount on loans from Focus Business Bank ("Focus") loan portfolio was $5.4 million on the acquisition date of August 20, 2015, of which $437,000 remains outstanding as of September 30, 2019. The total purchase discount on loans from Tri-Valley loan portfolio was $2.6 million on the acquisition date of April 6, 2018, of which $1.8 million remains outstanding as of September 30, 2019. The total purchase discount on loans from United American loan portfolio was $4.7 million on the acquisition date of May 4, 2018, of which $2.9 million remains outstanding as of September 30, 2019.

♦ The cost of total deposits was 0.31% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 0.23% for the third quarter of 2018 and 0.31% for the second quarter of 2019. The cost of total deposits was 0.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 0.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

♦ There was a $576,000 credit to the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a $425,000 credit to the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2018, and a $740,000 credit to the provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2019. There was a $2.4 million credit to the provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to a $7.3 million provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The higher provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 included a $7.0 million specific reserve for a lending relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2018.

♦ Total noninterest income increased to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $2.2 million the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to a $330,000 gain on sales of securities for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest income declined to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to a higher gain on the sales of securities for the second quarter of 2019. 

  • For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, noninterest income increased to $7.9 million, compared to $7.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in noninterest income for the first nine months of 2019, was primarily due to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, and a higher gain on sales of securities for the first nine months of 2019, partially offset by lower gain on sales of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans for the first nine months of 2019, and proceeds from a legal settlement in the first nine months of 2018.

  • The Company received $1.3 million in proceeds from a legal settlement during the second quarter of 2018, of which $377,000 was recorded in other noninterest income, and $922,000 was credited to professional fees for recaptured legal fees previously paid by the Company.   

♦ Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased to $17.9 million, compared to $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher merger-related costs for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 included total merger-related costs of $661,000 for the Presidio acquisition (all included in other noninterest expense), compared to total merger-related costs of $199,000 for the third quarter of 2018 for the Tri-Valley and United American acquisitions. The merger-related costs of $199,000 for the third quarter of 2018 consisted of $183,000 included in salaries and employee benefits expense and $16,000 included in other noninterest expense. Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 decreased to $17.9 million, compared to $18.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and lower other noninterest expense. 

  • Total noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased to $54.3 million, compared to $58.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to lower merger-related costs, partially offset by higher professional fees. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included total merger-related costs of $1.2 million for the Presidio acquisition (all included in other noninterest expense), compared to total merger-related costs of $9.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 for the Tri-Valley and United American acquisitions. The merger-related costs of $9.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 consisted of $3.6 million included in salaries and employee benefits and $5.4 million in other noninterest expense. Professional fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 included a recovery of $922,000 from a legal settlement. 

  •  Full time equivalent employees were 308 at September 30, 2019, 296 at September 30, 2018, and 309 at June 30, 2019.

♦ The efficiency ratio was 53.87% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 51.15% for the third quarter of 2018, and 54.76% for the second quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 54.04%, compared to 60.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.   

♦ Income tax expense was $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, and $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $13.8 million, compared to $8.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 29.1%, compared to 28.7% for the third quarter of 2018, and 28.9% for the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 28.4%, compared to 27.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

  • The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company's investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low income housing limited partnerships (net of low income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

♦ Total assets remained relatively flat at $3.18 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $3.19 billion at September 30, 2018 and increased 2% from $3.11 billion at June 30, 2019. 

♦ Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $333.1 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $319.1 million at September 30, 2018, and $383.1 million at June 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, the Company's securities available-for-sale portfolio comprised $212.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $120.4 million of U.S. Treasury. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at September 30, 2019 was $1.7 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale of ($12.7) million at September 30, 2018, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $915,000 at June 30, 2019. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are rising, the Company will experience a lower unrealized gain (or a higher unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.    

  • During the third quarter of 2019, the Company sold $38.9 million of securities available-for-sale for a net gain of $330,000. The securities sold consisted of $18.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities and $20.3 million of U.S. Treasury securities.        

♦ At September 30, 2019, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $342.0 million, compared to $375.7 million at September 30, 2018, and $351.4 million at June 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, the Company's securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $259.3 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $82.7 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.    

♦ The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

LOANS   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   September 30, 2018  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total  
Commercial   $  528,060      28 $  567,529      30 $  600,594      32
Real estate:                                
CRE      1,080,235      58    1,037,885      55    988,491      52
Land and construction      96,610      5    97,297      5    131,548      7
Home equity      111,610      6    116,057      6    116,657      6
Residential mortgages      47,276      2    48,944      3    52,441      2
Consumer      11,701      1    10,279      1    9,932      1
Total Loans      1,875,492      100    1,877,991      100    1,899,663      100
Deferred loan fees, net      (105 )    -      (224 )    —      (276 )    —  
Loans, net of deferred fees    $  1,875,387      100 $  1,877,767      100 $  1,899,387      100
  • Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, decreased $24.0 million or (1%), to $1.88 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.90 billion at September 30, 2018, primarily due to a decline of $72.5 million in commercial loans ("C&I"), $34.9 million in land and construction loans, $5.0 million in home equity loans, $4.8 million in purchased residential mortgages, and $3.8 million in purchased CRE loans, partially offset by an increase of $95.5 million in CRE loans. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, remained flat at $1.88 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.88 billion June 30, 2019.

  • C&I line usage was 35% at September 30, 2019, compared to 40% at June 30, 2019, and 36% at September 30, 2018.

  • At September 30, 2019, 38% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.

♦ The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") for the periods indicated:

    For the Quarter Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES   September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    September 30,    September 30,   
(in $000's, unaudited)   2019     2019     2018     2019     2018    
Balance at beginning of period   $  26,631     $  27,318     $  26,664     $  27,848     $  19,658    
Charge-offs during the period      (318 )      (76 )      (744 )      (620 )      (1,860 )  
Recoveries during the period      158        129        1,931        1,044        2,349    
Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period      (160 )      53        1,187        424        489    
Provision (credit) for loan losses during the period      (576 )      (740 )      (425 )      (2,377 )      7,279    
Balance at end of period   $  25,895     $  26,631     $  27,426     $  25,895     $  27,426    
                                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees   $  1,875,387     $  1,877,767     $  1,899,387     $  1,875,387     $  1,899,387    
Total nonperforming loans   $  14,247     $  17,018     $  24,715     $  14,247     $  24,715    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans      1.38      1.42      1.44   %    1.38      1.44   %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans      181.76      156.49      110.97   %    181.76      110.97   %
  • The ALLL was 1.38% of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to 1.44% at September 30, 2018, and 1.42% at June 30, 2019.  The ALLL to total nonperforming loans was 181.76% at September 30, 2019, compared to 110.97% at September 30, 2018, and 156.49% at June 30, 2019.

  • Net charge-offs totaled $160,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net recoveries of $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018, and net recoveries of $53,000 for the second quarter of 2019.        

♦ The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets ("NPAs") at the periods indicated:
       

    End of Period:  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   September 30, 2018  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total   Balance   % of Total  
Commercial loans   $  7,390    52 $  6,583    39 $  17,134    69 %
CRE loans      5,094    36    8,442    49    5,639    23 %
SBA loans      1,007    7    513    3    227    1 %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing      609    4    1,323    8    1,373    6 %
Home equity and consumer loans      147    1    157    1    342    1 %
Total nonperforming assets   $  14,247    100 $  17,018    100 $  24,715    100 %
  • NPAs totaled $14.2 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $24.7 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at September 30, 2018, and $17.0 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at June 30, 2019.

    • A large lending relationship was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2018. At September 30, 2019, the recorded investment of this lending relationship was $10.8 million, and the Company had a $6.0 million specific loan loss reserve allocated for this lending relationship, compared to a recorded investment of $21.8 million, and a $7.0 million specific loan loss reserve allocated for this lending relationship at September 30, 2018, and a recorded investment of $10.8 million, and a $5.9 million specific loan loss reserve allocated for this lending relationship at June 30, 2019.

    • The decrease in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 from June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the payoff of two secured CRE loans to entities affiliated with DC Solar Solutions, Inc. ("DC Solar"), which were placed on nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2019.

    • There were no foreclosed assets at September 30, 2019, September 30, 2018, or June 30, 2019.

  • Classified assets decreased to $20.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $30.5 million, or 0.95% of total assets, at September 30, 2018, and $31.2 million, or 1.00% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, primarily due to the payoff of classified loans. 

♦ On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Under the new guidance, the Company recognizes the following for all leases, at the commencement date: (1) a lease liability, which is a lessee's obligation to make lease payments arising from a lease, measured on a discounted basis; and (2) a right-of-use ("ROU") asset, which is an asset that represents the lessee's right to use, or control the use of, a specified asset for the lease term. While the new standard impacts lessors, the Company is impacted as a lessee of the offices and real estate used for operations. The Company's lease agreements include options to renew at the Company's discretion. The extensions are not reasonably certain to be exercised, therefore they are not considered in the calculation of the ROU asset and lease liability. Total assets and total liabilities were $7.1 million on its consolidated statement of financial condition at September 30, 2019, as a result of recognizing right-of-use assets, included in other assets, and lease liabilities, included in other liabilities, related to non-cancelable operating lease agreements for office space.

♦ The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:
       

DEPOSITS   September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019   September 30, 2018  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $  1,094,953    41 $  994,082    38 $  1,081,846    39 %
Demand, interest-bearing      666,054    25    682,114    26    670,624    24 %
Savings and money market      761,471    28    788,832    30    828,297    30 %
Time deposits — under $250      53,560    2    53,351    2    68,194    3 %
Time deposits — $250 and over      95,543    3    88,519    3    84,763    3 %
CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                                
  money market and time deposits      17,409    1    15,575    1    11,575    1
Total deposits   $  2,688,990    100 $  2,622,473    100 $  2,745,299    100 %
                                 
  • Total deposits decreased $56.3 million, or (2)%, to $2.69 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $2.75 billion at September 30, 2018, and increased $66.5 million or 3% from $2.62 billion at June 30, 2019. 

  •  Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, decreased $58.3 million, or (2%), to $2.52 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $2.58 billion at September 30, 2018, and increased $57.5 million or 2% at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.47 billion at June 30, 2019.             

♦ The Company's consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action ("PCA") regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at September 30, 2019, as reflected in the following table:

                Well-capitalized    
                Financial    
                Institution   Basel III
    Heritage   Heritage   Basel III PCA   Minimum
    Commerce   Bank of   Regulatory   Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS   Corp   Commerce   Guidelines   Requirement (1)
Total Risk-Based    16.2    15.2    10.0    10.5 %
Tier 1 Risk-Based    13.3    14.1    8.0    8.5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based    13.3    14.1    6.5    7.0 %
Leverage    10.0    10.6    5.0    4.0 %

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.

       
♦ The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:
       

ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   September 30,    June 30,    September 30, 
(in $000's, unaudited)   2019     2019     2018  
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale   $  1,202     $  675     $  (8,980 )
Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities                  
  available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity      306        316        350  
Split dollar insurance contracts liability      (3,794 )      (3,770 )      (3,740 )
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability      (3,898 )      (3,931 )      (5,417 )
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans      386        408        614  
  Total accumulated other comprehensive loss   $  (5,798 )   $  (6,302 )   $  (17,173 )
                   

♦ Tangible equity increased to $301.2 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $257.2 million at September 30, 2018, and $293.5 million at June 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $6.92 at September 30, 2019, compared to $5.94 at September 30, 2018, and $6.75 at June 30, 2019.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in February 1998, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the following: (1) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (2) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (4) changes in inflation, interest rates, and market liquidity which may impact interest margins and impact funding sources; (5) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (6) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (7) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits; (8) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (9) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where are borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (10) other than temporary impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (11) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of the Company's allowance for loan losses and the Company's provision for loan losses; (12) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (13) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce's ability to pay dividends to the Company; (14) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (15) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (16) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (17) the potential increase in reserves and allowance for loan loss as a result of the transition to the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL") established by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to account for expected credit losses; (18) possible impairment of our goodwill and other intangible assets; (19) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (20) expected cost savings in connection with the consolidation of recent acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frames, deposit attrition, customer loss; (21) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking" and identity theft; (22) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (23) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (24) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities , accounting and tax matters; (25) significant changes in applicable laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking and securities; (26) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (27) costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (28) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (29) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (30) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes) and other events beyond our control; (31) the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Presidio Bank acquisition might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; and (32) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

    For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:     For the Nine Months Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS   September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,      September 30,    September 30,    Percent  
(in $000's, unaudited)   2019     2019     2018     2019     2018       2019     2018   Change  
Interest income   $  33,250     $  33,489     $  34,610     (1 ) (4 ) %   $  100,188     $  94,467   6   %
Interest expense      2,625        2,573        2,159     2   22   %      7,605        5,504   38   %
Net interest income before provision                                              
  for loan losses      30,625        30,916        32,451     (1 ) (6 ) %      92,583        88,963   4   %
Provision (credit) for loan losses      (576 )      (740 )      (425 )   22   (36 ) %      (2,377 )      7,279   (133 ) %
Net interest income after provision                                              
  for loan losses      31,201        31,656        32,876     (1 ) (5 ) %      94,960        81,684   16   %
Noninterest income:                                              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts      1,032        1,177        1,107     (12 ) (7 ) %      3,370        2,981   13   %
Increase in cash surrender value of                                              
  life insurance      336        333        216     1   56   %      999        816   22   %
Gain on sales of securities      330        548        —     (40 ) N/A        878        266   230   %
Gain on sales of SBA loans      156        36        236     333   (34 ) %      331        551   (40 ) %
Servicing income      139        150        163     (7 ) (15 ) %      480        533   (10 ) %
Other      625        521        484     20   29   %      1,793        2,034   (12 ) %
Total noninterest income      2,618        2,765        2,206     (5 ) 19   %      7,851        7,181   9   %
Noninterest expense:                                              
Salaries and employee benefits      10,467        10,698        10,719     (2 ) (2 ) %      31,935        35,302   (10 ) %
Occupancy and equipment      1,550        1,578        1,559     (2 ) (1 ) %      4,634        3,927   18   %
Professional fees      789        753        721     5   (9 ) %      2,360        1,116   111   %
Other      5,103        5,416        4,729     (6 ) 8   %      15,343        18,235   (16 ) %
Total noninterest expense      17,909        18,445        17,728     (3 ) 1   %      54,272        58,580   (7 ) %
Income before income taxes      15,910        15,976        17,354     0   (8 ) %      48,539        30,285   60   %
Income tax expense      4,633        4,623        4,979     0   7   %      13,763        8,186   68   %
  Net income   $  11,277     $  11,353     $  12,375     (1 ) (9 ) %   $  34,776     $  22,099   57   %
                                               
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                              
(unaudited)                                              
Basic earnings per share   $  0.26     $  0.26     $  0.29     0   (10 ) %   $  0.81     $  0.54   50   %
Diluted earnings per share   $  0.26     $  0.26     $  0.28     (1 ) (8 ) %   $  0.80     $  0.53   51   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic      43,258,983        43,202,562        43,230,016     0   0   %      43,189,710        41,132,043   5   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted      43,796,904        43,721,451        43,731,370     0   0   %      43,728,085        41,683,044   5   %
Common shares outstanding at period-end      43,509,406        43,498,406        43,271,676     0   1   %      43,509,406        43,271,676   1   %
Dividend per share   $  0.12     $  0.12     $  0.11     0   9   %   $  0.36     $  0.33   9   %
Book value per share   $  9.09     $  8.92     $  8.17     2   11   %   $  9.09     $  8.17   11   %
Tangible book value per share   $  6.92     $  6.75     $  5.94     3   16   %   $  6.92     $  5.94   16   %
                                               
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                              
(unaudited)                                              
Annualized return on average equity      11.44      11.96      14.03   (4 ) (18 ) %      12.21      9.31 31   %
Annualized return on average tangible equity      15.08      15.94      19.36   (5 ) (22 ) %      16.26      12.33 32   %
Annualized return on average assets      1.44      1.48      1.54   (3 ) (6 ) %      1.50      0.98 53   %
Annualized return on average tangible assets      1.49      1.53      1.59   (3 ) (6 ) %      1.55      1.01 53   %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)      4.24      4.38      4.36   (3 ) (3 ) %      4.33      4.27 1   %
Efficiency ratio      53.87      54.76      51.15   (2 ) 5   %      54.04      60.93 (11 ) %
                                               
AVERAGE BALANCES                                              
(in $000's, unaudited)                                              
Average assets   $  3,103,043     $  3,070,043     $  3,193,139     1   (3 ) %   $  3,094,199     $  3,004,230   3   %
Average tangible assets   $  3,008,602     $  2,975,096     $  3,096,703     1   (3 ) %   $  2,999,223     $  2,926,453   2   %
Average earning assets   $  2,878,590     $  2,844,677     $  2,965,926     1   (3 ) %   $  2,869,594     $  2,798,567   3   %
Average loans held-for-sale   $  4,171     $  4,256     $  7,076     (2 ) (41 ) %   $  3,854     $  4,591   (16 ) %
Average total loans   $  1,851,669     $  1,831,218     $  1,911,715     1   (3 ) %   $  1,839,016     $  1,771,955   4   %
Average deposits   $  2,612,252     $  2,590,933     $  2,749,026     1   (5 ) %   $  2,613,406     $  2,593,240   1   %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $  1,041,712     $  1,001,914     $  1,071,638     4   (3 ) %   $  1,022,654     $  1,003,590   2   %
Average interest-bearing deposits   $  1,570,540     $  1,589,019     $  1,677,388     (1 ) (6 ) %   $  1,590,752     $  1,589,650   0   %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $  1,610,168     $  1,628,554     $  1,716,813     (1 ) (6 ) %   $  1,630,286     $  1,628,972   0   %
Average equity   $  391,086     $  380,605     $  349,971     3   12   %   $  380,919     $  317,464   20   %
Average tangible equity   $  296,645     $  285,658     $  253,535     4   17   %   $  285,943     $  239,687   19   %


                                 
    For the Quarter Ended:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS   September 30,    June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   
(in $000's, unaudited)   2019   2019   2019
   2018   2018    
Interest income   $  33,250     $  33,489     $  33,449     $  35,378   $  34,610    
Interest expense      2,625        2,573        2,407        2,318      2,159    
Net interest income before provision                                
  for loan losses      30,625        30,916        31,042        33,060      32,451    
Provision (credit) for loan losses      (576 )      (740 )      (1,061 )      142      (425 )  
Net interest income after provision                                
  for loan losses      31,201        31,656        32,103        32,918      32,876    
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts      1,032        1,177        1,161        1,132      1,107    
Increase in cash surrender value of                                
  life insurance      336        333        330        229      216    
Gain on sales of securities      330        548        —        —      —    
Gain on sales of SBA loans      156        36        139        147      236    
Servicing income      139        150        191        176      163    
Other      625        521        647        709      484    
Total noninterest income      2,618        2,765        2,468        2,393      2,206    
Noninterest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits      10,467        10,698        10,770        9,699      10,719    
Occupancy and equipment      1,550        1,578        1,506        1,484      1,559    
Professional fees      789        753        818        853      721    
Other      5,103        5,416        4,824        4,905      4,729    
Total noninterest expense      17,909        18,445        17,918        16,941      17,728    
Income before income taxes      15,910        15,976        16,653        18,370      17,354    
Income tax expense       4,633        4,623        4,507        5,138      4,979    
  Net income   $  11,277     $  11,353     $  12,146     $  13,232   $  12,375    
                                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                
(unaudited)                                
Basic earnings per share   $  0.26     $  0.26     $  0.28     $  0.31   $  0.29    
Diluted earnings per share   $  0.26     $  0.26     $  0.28     $  0.30   $  0.28    
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic      43,258,983        43,202,562        43,108,208        43,079,470      43,230,016    
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted      43,796,904        43,721,451        43,670,341        43,691,222      43,731,370    
Common shares outstanding at period-end      43,509,406        43,498,406        43,323,753        43,288,750      43,271,676    
Dividend per share   $  0.12     $  0.12     $  0.12     $  0.11   $  0.11    
Book value per share   $  9.09     $  8.92     $  8.74     $  8.49   $  8.17    
Tangible book value per share   $  6.92     $  6.75     $  6.54     $  6.28   $  5.94    
                                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                
(unaudited)                                
Annualized return on average equity      11.44      11.96      13.28      14.68    14.03  
Annualized return on average tangible equity      15.08      15.94      17.90      20.08    19.36  
Annualized return on average assets      1.44      1.48      1.58      1.64    1.54  
Annualized return on average tangible assets      1.49      1.53      1.63      1.69    1.59  
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)      4.24      4.38      4.38      4.42    4.36  
Efficiency ratio      53.87      54.76      53.47      47.78    51.15  
                                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                                
(in $000's, unaudited)                                
Average assets   $  3,103,043     $  3,070,043     $  3,109,583     $  3,208,177   $  3,193,139    
Average tangible assets   $  3,008,602     $  2,975,096     $  3,014,029     $  3,112,065   $  3,096,703    
Average earning assets   $  2,878,590     $  2,844,677     $  2,885,591     $  2,980,207   $  2,965,926    
Average loans held-for-sale   $  4,171     $  4,256     $  3,125     $  5,435   $  7,076    
Average total loans   $  1,851,669     $  1,831,218     $  1,833,965     $  1,868,186   $  1,911,715    
Average deposits   $  2,612,252     $  2,590,933     $  2,637,308     $  2,752,120   $  2,749,026    
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $  1,041,712     $  1,001,914     $  1,024,142     $  1,107,813   $  1,071,638    
Average interest-bearing deposits   $  1,570,540     $  1,589,019     $  1,613,166     $  1,644,307   $  1,677,388    
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $  1,610,168     $  1,628,554     $  1,652,658     $  1,683,790   $  1,716,813    
Average equity   $  391,086     $  380,605     $  370,792     $  357,505   $  349,971    
Average tangible equity   $  296,645     $  285,658     $  275,238     $  261,393   $  253,535    
                                         


                             
    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,   
(in $000's, unaudited)   2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks   $  48,121     $  36,302     $  40,831     33   18   %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                            
  in other financial institutions      367,662        239,710        340,198     53   8   %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value      333,101        383,156        319,071     (13 ) 4   %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost      342,033        351,399        375,732     (3 ) (9 ) %
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs      3,571        5,202        6,344     (31 ) (44 ) %
Loans:                            
Commercial      528,060        567,529        600,594     (7 ) (12 ) %
Real estate:                            
CRE      1,080,235        1,037,885        988,491     4   9   %
Land and construction      96,610        97,297        131,548     (1 ) (27 ) %
Home equity      111,610        116,057        116,657     (4 ) (4 ) %
Residential mortgages      47,276        48,944        52,441     (3 ) (10 ) %
Consumer      11,701        10,279        9,932     14   18   %
Loans      1,875,492        1,877,991        1,899,663     0   (1 ) %
Deferred loan fees, net      (105 )      (224 )      (276 )   (53 ) (62 ) %
Total loans, net of deferred fees      1,875,387        1,877,767        1,899,387     0   (1 ) %
Allowance for loan losses      (25,895 )      (26,631 )      (27,426 )   (3 ) (6 ) %
Loans, net      1,849,492        1,851,136        1,871,961     0   (1 ) %
Company-owned life insurance      62,858        62,522        61,630     1   2   %
Premises and equipment, net      6,849        6,975        7,246     (2 ) (5 ) %
Goodwill      83,753        83,753        83,752     0   0   %
Other intangible assets      10,346        10,900        12,614     (5 ) (18 ) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets      74,685        76,976        73,531     (3 ) 2   %
Total assets   $  3,182,471     $  3,108,031     $  3,192,910     2   0   %
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $  1,094,953     $  994,082     $  1,081,846     10   1   %
Demand, interest-bearing      666,054        682,114        670,624     (2 ) (1 ) %
Savings and money market      761,471        788,832        828,297     (3 ) (8 ) %
Time deposits-under $250      53,560        53,351        68,194     0   (21 ) %
Time deposits-$250 and over      95,543        88,519        84,763     8   13   %
CDARS - money market and time deposits      17,409        15,575        11,575     12   50   %
Total deposits      2,688,990        2,622,473        2,745,299     3   (2 ) %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs      39,507        39,461        39,322     0   0   %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities      58,628        57,989        54,723     1   7   %
Total liabilities      2,787,125        2,719,923        2,839,344     2   (2 ) %
                             
Shareholders' Equity:                            
Common stock      302,983        302,305        300,208     0   1   %
Retained earnings      98,161        92,105        70,531     7   39   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss      (5,798 )      (6,302 )      (17,173 )   8   66   %
 Total Shareholders' Equity      395,346        388,108        353,566     2   12   %
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $  3,182,471     $  3,108,031     $  3,192,910     2   0   %
                                       




                               
    End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   September 30,    June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30, 
(in $000's, unaudited)   2019   2019   2019   2018   2018
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $  48,121     $  36,302     $  38,699     $  30,273     $  40,831  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                              
  in other financial institutions      367,662        239,710        196,278        134,295        340,198  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value      333,101        383,156        452,521        459,043        319,071  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost      342,033        351,399        367,023        377,198        375,732  
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs      3,571        5,202        3,216        2,649        6,344  
Loans:                              
Commercial      528,060        567,529        559,718        597,763        600,594  
Real estate:                              
CRE      1,080,235        1,037,885        1,012,641        994,067        988,491  
Land and construction      96,610        97,297        98,222        122,358        131,548  
Home equity      111,610        116,057        118,448        109,112        116,657  
Residential mortgages      47,276        48,944        49,786        50,979        52,441  
Consumer      11,701        10,279        9,690        12,453        9,932  
Loans      1,875,492        1,877,991        1,848,505        1,886,732        1,899,663  
Deferred loan fees, net      (105 )      (224 )      (187 )      (327 )      (276 )
Total loans, net of deferred fees      1,875,387        1,877,767        1,848,318        1,886,405        1,899,387  
Allowance for loan losses      (25,895 )      (26,631 )      (27,318 )      (27,848 )      (27,426 )
Loans, net      1,849,492        1,851,136        1,821,000        1,858,557        1,871,961  
Company-owned life insurance      62,858        62,522        62,189        61,859        61,630  
Premises and equipment, net      6,849        6,975        6,998        7,137        7,246  
Goodwill      83,753        83,753        83,753        83,753        83,752  
Other intangible assets      10,346        10,900        11,454        12,007        12,614  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets      74,685        76,976        72,746        69,791        73,531  
Total assets   $  3,182,471     $  3,108,031     $  3,115,877     $  3,096,562     $  3,192,910  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $  1,094,953     $  994,082     $  1,016,770     $  1,021,582     $  1,081,846  
Demand, interest-bearing      666,054        682,114        704,996        702,000        670,624  
Savings and money market      761,471        788,832        759,306        754,277        828,297  
Time deposits-under $250      53,560        53,351        56,385        58,661        68,194  
Time deposits-$250 and over      95,543        88,519        90,042        86,114        84,763  
CDARS - money market and time deposits      17,409        15,575        12,745        14,898        11,575  
Total deposits      2,688,990        2,622,473        2,640,244        2,637,532        2,745,299  
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs      39,507        39,461        39,414        39,369        39,322  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities      58,628        57,989        57,703        52,195        54,723  
Total liabilities      2,787,125        2,719,923        2,737,361        2,729,096        2,839,344  
                               
Shareholders' Equity:                              
Common stock      302,983        302,305        301,550        300,844        300,208  
Retained earnings      98,161        92,105        85,953        79,003        70,531  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss      (5,798 )      (6,302 )      (8,987 )      (12,381 )      (17,173 )
     Total Shareholders' Equity      395,346        388,108        378,516        367,466        353,566  
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $  3,182,471     $  3,108,031     $  3,115,877     $  3,096,562     $  3,192,910  
                               



                             
    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA   September 30,    June 30,    September 30,    June 30,    September 30,   
(in $000's, unaudited)   2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $  13,638     $  15,695     $  23,342     (13 ) (42 ) %
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                            
  and still accruing      609        1,323        1,373     (54 ) (56 ) %
  Total nonperforming loans      14,247        17,018        24,715     (16 ) (42 ) %
Foreclosed assets      —        —        —     N/A   N/A  
Total nonperforming assets   $  14,247     $  17,018     $  24,715     (16 ) (42 ) %
Other restructured loans still accruing   $  247     $  175     $  334     41   (26 ) %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $  160     $  (53 )   $  (1,187 )   402   113   %
Provision (credit) for loan losses during the quarter   $  (576 )   $  (740 )   $  (425 )   22   (36 ) %
Allowance for loan losses   $  25,895     $  26,631     $  27,426     (3 ) (6 ) %
Classified assets   $  20,225     $  31,176     $  30,456     (35 ) (34 ) %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans      1.38      1.42      1.44   (3 ) (4 ) %
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans      181.76      156.49      110.97   16   64   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets      0.45      0.55      0.77   (18 ) (42 ) %
Nonperforming loans to total loans      0.76      0.91      1.30   (16 ) (42 ) %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                            
  Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses      6      10      10   (40 ) (40 ) %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                            
  Tier 1capital plus allowance for loan losses      6      9      10   (33 ) (40 ) %
                             
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                            
(in $000's, unaudited)                            
Heritage Commerce Corp:                            
Tangible common equity (1)   $  301,247     $  293,455     $  257,200     3   17   %
Shareholders' equity / total assets      12.42      12.49      11.07   (1 ) 12   %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)      9.75      9.74      8.31   0   17   %
Loan to deposit ratio      69.74      71.60      69.19   (3 ) 1   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits      40.72      37.91      39.41   7   3   %
Total risk-based capital ratio      16.2      15.9      14.4   2   13   %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio      13.3      13.0      11.5   2   16   %
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio      13.3      13.0      11.5   2   16   %
Leverage ratio      10.0      9.9      8.6   1   16   %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                            
Total risk-based capital ratio      15.2      14.9      13.4   2   13   %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio      14.1      13.7      12.2   3   16   %
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio      14.1      13.7      12.2   3   16   %
Leverage ratio      10.6      10.5      9.1   1   16   %

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets      

                                 
    End of Period:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA   September 30,    June 30,    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   
(in $000's, unaudited)   2019   2019   2019   2018   2018  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $  13,638     $  15,695     $  15,958     $  13,699     $  23,342    
Restructured and loans over 90 days past due                                
  and still accruing      609        1,323        1,357        1,188        1,373    
  Total nonperforming loans      14,247        17,018        17,315        14,887        24,715    
Foreclosed assets      —        —        —        —        —    
Total nonperforming assets   $  14,247     $  17,018     $  17,315     $  14,887     $  24,715    
Other restructured loans still accruing   $  247     $  175     $  201     $  253     $  334    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $  160     $  (53 )   $  (531 )   $  (280 )   $  (1,187 )  
Provision (credit) for loan losses during the quarter   $  (576 )   $  (740 )   $  (1,061 )   $  142     $  (425 )  
Allowance for loan losses   $  25,895     $  26,631     $  27,318     $  27,848     $  27,426    
Classified assets   $  20,225     $  31,176     $  25,176     $  23,409     $  30,546    
Allowance for loan losses to total loans      1.38      1.42      1.48      1.48      1.44  
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans      181.76      156.49      157.77      187.06      110.97  
Nonperforming assets to total assets      0.45      0.55      0.56      0.48      0.77  
Nonperforming loans to total loans      0.76      0.91      0.94      0.79      1.30  
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                                
  Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses      6      10      8      8      10  
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                                
  Tier 1capital plus allowance for loan losses      6      9      8      7      10  
                                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                
(in $000's, unaudited)                                
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                
Tangible common equity (1)   $  301,247     $  293,455     $  283,309     $  271,706     $  257,200    
Shareholders' equity / total assets      12.42      12.49      12.15      11.87      11.07  
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)      9.75      9.74      9.38      9.05      8.31  
Loan to deposit ratio      69.74      71.60      70.01      71.52      69.19  
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits      40.72      37.91      38.51      38.73      39.41  
Total risk-based capital ratio      16.2      15.9      15.6      15.0      14.4  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio      13.3      13.0      12.6      12.0      11.5  
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio      13.3      13.0      12.6      12.0      11.5  
Leverage ratio      10.0      9.9      9.5      8.9      8.6  
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                                
Total risk-based capital ratio      15.2      14.9      14.6      14.0      13.4  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio      14.1      13.7      13.4      12.8      12.2  
Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio      14.1      13.7      13.4      12.8      12.2  
Leverage ratio      10.6      10.5      10.1      9.4      9.1  

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets
       
(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets            

                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018  
          Interest   Average         Interest   Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                  
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $  1,855,840      27,264      5.83 $  1,918,791   $  28,632      5.92 %
Securities - taxable     629,339     3,504      2.21    624,352      3,483      2.21 %
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)      83,403     671      3.19    87,410      702      3.19 %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                                  
  in other financial institutions     310,008     1,952      2.50    335,373      1,940      2.29 %
Total interest earning assets (3)      2,878,590      33,391      4.60    2,965,926      34,757      4.65 %
Cash and due from banks      37,615                40,704            
Premises and equipment, net      6,933                7,320            
Goodwill and other intangible assets      94,441                96,436            
Other assets      85,464                82,753            
Total assets   $  3,103,043             $  3,193,139            
                                   
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                                  
Deposits:                                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $  1,041,712             $  1,071,638            
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing      670,203      571      0.34    682,694      551      0.32 %
Savings and money market      737,484      1,073      0.58    823,762      761      0.37 %
Time deposits - under $100      18,549      23      0.49    23,699      23      0.39 %
Time deposits - $100 and over      127,314      373      1.16    131,262      237      0.72 %
CDARS - money market and time deposits      16,990      2      0.05    15,971      3      0.07 %
Total interest-bearing deposits      1,570,540      2,042      0.52    1,677,388      1,575      0.37 %
Total deposits      2,612,252      2,042      0.31    2,749,026      1,575      0.23 %
                                   
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs      39,477      583      5.86    39,292      583     5.89 %
Short-term borrowings      151      —     0.00    133      1     2.98 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities      1,610,168      2,625      0.65    1,716,813      2,159      0.50 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                   
  noninterest-bearing / cost of funds      2,651,880      2,625      0.39    2,788,451      2,159      0.31 %
Other liabilities      60,077                54,717            
Total liabilities      2,711,957                2,843,168            
Shareholders' equity      391,086                349,971            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $  3,103,043             $  3,193,139            
                                   
Net interest income (3) / margin            30,766      4.24          32,598      4.36 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)            (141 )                (147 )      
Net interest income         $  30,625               $  32,451        

 

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.
       
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $189,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $73,000 for the third quarter of 2018.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

                                   
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    September 30, 2019   June 30, 2019  
          Interest   Average         Interest   Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                  
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $  1,855,840   $  27,264      5.83 $  1,835,474   $  27,251      5.96
Securities - taxable      629,339      3,504      2.21    707,710      4,136      2.34
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)      83,403      671      3.19    85,329      692      3.25
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                                  
  in other financial institutions      310,008      1,952      2.50    216,164      1,556      2.89
Total interest earning assets (3)      2,878,590      33,391      4.60    2,844,677      33,635      4.74
Cash and due from banks      37,615                37,051            
Premises and equipment, net      6,933                7,050            
Goodwill and other intangible assets      94,441                94,947            
Other assets      85,464                86,318            
Total assets   $  3,103,043             $  3,070,043            
                                   
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                                  
Deposits:                                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $  1,041,712             $  1,001,914            
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing      670,203      571      0.34    686,872      612      0.36
Savings and money market      737,484      1,073      0.58    744,475      1,034      0.56
Time deposits - under $100      18,549      23      0.49    19,267      22      0.46
Time deposits - $100 and over      127,314      373      1.16    126,303      326      1.04
CDARS - money market and time deposits      16,990      2      0.05    12,102      1      0.03
Total interest-bearing deposits      1,570,540      2,042      0.52    1,589,019      1,995      0.50
Total deposits      2,612,252      2,042      0.31    2,590,933      1,995      0.31
                                   
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs      39,477      583      5.86    39,431      577     5.87
Short-term borrowings      151      —     0.00    104      1     3.86
Total interest-bearing liabilities      1,610,168      2,625      0.65    1,628,554      2,573      0.63
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                   
  noninterest-bearing / cost of funds      2,651,880      2,625      0.39    2,630,468      2,573      0.39
Other liabilities      60,077                58,970            
Total liabilities      2,711,957                2,689,438            
Shareholders' equity      391,086                380,605            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $  3,103,043             $  3,070,043            
                                   
Net interest income (3) / margin            30,766      4.24          31,062      4.38
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)            (141 )                (146 )      
Net interest income         $  30,625               $  30,916        
                                   

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.
       
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $189,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $210,000 for the second quarter of 2019.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

                                   
    For the Nine Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended  
    September 30, 2019   September 30, 2018  
          Interest   Average         Interest   Average  
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Assets:                                  
Loans, gross (1)(2)   $  1,842,870   $  81,321      5.90 $  1,776,546   $  77,272      5.82 %
Securities - taxable      692,369      12,149      2.35    662,274      11,112      2.24 %
Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3)      84,882      2,057      3.24    87,990      2,120      3.22 %
Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other                                  
  financial institutions and Federal funds sold      249,473      5,094      2.73    271,757      4,408      2.17 %
Total interest earning assets (3)      2,869,594      100,621      4.69    2,798,567      94,912      4.53 %
Cash and due from banks      37,293                37,890            
Premises and equipment, net      7,024                7,330            
Goodwill and other intangible assets      94,976                77,777            
Other assets      85,312                82,666            
Total assets   $  3,094,199             $  3,004,230            
                                   
Liabilities and shareholders' equity:                                  
Deposits:                                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $  1,022,654             $  1,003,590            
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing      686,144      1,801      0.35    651,445      1,319      0.27 %
Savings and money market      744,333      3,015      0.54    769,448      1,823      0.32 %
Time deposits - under $100      19,392      66      0.46    21,235      58      0.37 %
Time deposits - $100 and over      126,732      986      1.04    131,436      564      0.57 %
CDARS - money market and time deposits      14,151      5      0.05    16,086      8      0.07 %
Total interest-bearing deposits      1,590,752      5,873      0.49    1,589,650      3,772      0.32 %
Total deposits      2,613,406      5,873      0.30    2,593,240      3,772      0.19 %
                                   
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs      39,414      1,731      5.87    39,246      1,731     5.90 %
Short-term borrowings      120      1     1.11    76      1     1.76 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities      1,630,286      7,605      0.62    1,628,972      5,504      0.45 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                   
  noninterest-bearing / cost of funds      2,652,940      7,605      0.38    2,632,562      5,504      0.28 %
Other liabilities      60,340                54,204            
Total liabilities      2,713,280                2,686,766            
Shareholders' equity      380,919                317,464            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $  3,094,199             $  3,004,230            
                                   
Net interest income (3) / margin            93,016      4.33          89,408      4.27 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment (3)            (433 )                (445 )      
Net interest income         $  92,583               $  88,963        

 

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.
       
(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $490,000 for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $322,000 for the first nine months ended September 30, 2018.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

