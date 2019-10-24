Heritage Commerce Corp Earns $11.3 Million for the Third Quarter of 2019 and $34.8 Million for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK), the holding company (the "Company") for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), today announced net income was $11.3 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $12.4 million, or $0.28 per average diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2018, and $11.4 million, or $0.26 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income was $34.8 million, or $0.80 per average diluted common share, compared to $22.1 million, or $0.53 per average diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. All results are unaudited.

Earnings for the second quarter of 2019, the third quarter of 2019, and the first nine months of 2019 were reduced by merger-related costs of $540,000, $661,000, and $1.2 million, respectively, related to the merger with Presidio Bank ("Presidio") which was completed on October 11, 2019. Earnings for the third quarter of 2018 and for the first nine months of 2018 were reduced by merger-related costs of $199,000 and $9.0 million, respectively, for the acquisitions of Tri-Valley Bank ("Tri-Valley") and United American Bank ("United American") which were completed on April 6, 2018 and May 4, 2018, respectively.

"Our solid third quarter of 2019 financial results continue to demonstrate the strength of our franchise, generating record earnings for the first nine months of 2019," said Keith A. Wilton, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We delivered improved credit quality metrics, with noteworthy reductions in nonperforming loans and classified assets. Despite a very challenging interest rate environment, our loan and deposit trends were stable with noninterest-bearing deposits increasing 10% on a linked quarter basis and representing 41% of total deposits as of September 30, 2019.

"We completed the acquisition of Presidio Bank on October 11, 2019, and are pleased to welcome their employees, customers and shareholders to the Heritage Bank of Commerce family," added Mr. Wilton. "This continuation of our strategic growth offers our new customers a broad array of new product offerings, increased lending limits and an expanded branch delivery system that stretches throughout the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. We remain focused on creating value for all of our customers – new and old – our communities, shareholders, and our many employees who support our customers each and every day."

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights (as of, or for the periods ended September 30, 2019, compared to September 30, 2018, and June 30, 2019, except as noted):

Operating Results:

♦ Diluted earnings per share were $0.26 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $0.28 for the third quarter of 2018, and $0.26 for the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.80 for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $0.53 for the first nine months of 2018.

Earnings for the third quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2019, and first nine months of 2019 were reduced by merger-related costs for the merger with Presidio, and earnings for the third quarter of 2018, and first nine months of 2018 were reduced by merger-related costs for the acquisitions of Tri-Valley and United American, as follows:



For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended MERGER-RELATED COSTS September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Salaries and employee benefits $ — $ — $ 183 $ — $ 3,576 Other 661 540 16 1,201 5,452 Total merger-related costs $ 661 $ 540 $ 199 $ 1,201 $ 9,028

♦ The following table indicates the ratios for the return on average tangible assets and the return on average tangible equity for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Return on average tangible assets 1.49 % 1.53 % 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.01 % Return on average tangible equity 15.08 % 15.94 % 19.36 % 16.26 % 12.33 %

♦ Net interest income, before provision for loan losses, decreased 6% to $30.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $32.5 million for the third quarter of 2018, and decreased 1% from $30.9 million for the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased 4% to $92.6 million for the first nine months of 2019, compared to $89.0 million for the first nine months of 2018.

The fully tax equivalent ("FTE") net interest margin contracted 12 basis points to 4.24% for the third quarter of 2019, from 4.36% for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to a decline in the average balance of loans and a higher cost of deposits. The net interest margin contracted 14 basis points for the third quarter of 2019 from 4.38% for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to a decrease in the average yield on loans, securities and overnight funds, partially offset by a higher average balance of loans.





For the first nine months of 2019, the net interest margin expanded 6 basis points to 4.33%, compared to 4.27% for the first nine months of 2018, primarily due to a higher average balance of loans and securities, the impact of increases in the yields on loans, investment securities, and overnight funds, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions, partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits, and a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding's factored receivables.

♦ The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 1,748,379 $ 23,401 5.31 % $ 1,780,025 $ 23,374 5.21 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 47,614 2,879 23.99 % 69,740 4,185 23.81 % Residential mortgages 34,639 229 2.62 % 40,277 272 2.68 % Purchased commercial real estate ("CRE") loans 30,567 284 3.69 % 36,167 295 3.24 % Loan credit mark / accretion (5,359 ) 471 0.11 % (7,418 ) 506 0.11 % Total loans $ 1,855,840 $ 27,264 5.83 % $ 1,918,791 $ 28,632 5.92 %

The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.83% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 5.92% for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of Bay View Funding's factored receivables.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 1,748,379 $ 23,401 5.31 % $ 1,727,988 $ 23,342 5.42 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 47,614 2,879 23.99 % 45,708 2,967 26.04 % Residential mortgages 34,639 229 2.62 % 36,136 234 2.60 % Purchased CRE loans 30,567 284 3.69 % 31,484 290 3.69 % Loan credit mark / accretion (5,359 ) 471 0.11 % (5,842 ) 418 0.10 % Total loans $ 1,855,840 $ 27,264 5.83 % $ 1,835,474 $ 27,251 5.96 %

The average yield on the total loan portfolio decreased to 5.83% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 5.96% for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to decreases in the prime rate on loans.

For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Income Yield Balance Income Yield Loans, core bank and asset-based lending $ 1,733,784 $ 69,594 5.37 % $ 1,645,615 $ 63,556 5.16 % Bay View Funding factored receivables 47,271 8,800 24.89 % 57,096 10,687 25.03 % Residential mortgages 35,840 714 2.66 % 41,959 850 2.71 % Purchased CRE loans 31,788 869 3.65 % 36,740 947 3.45 % Loan credit mark / accretion (5,813 ) 1,344 0.10 % (4,864 ) 1,232 0.10 % Total loans $ 1,842,870 $ 81,321 5.90 % $ 1,776,546 $ 77,272 5.82 %

The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.90% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 5.82% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, and an increase in the accretion of the loan purchase discount into loan interest income from the acquisitions.





The total purchase discount on loans from Focus Business Bank ("Focus") loan portfolio was $5.4 million on the acquisition date of August 20, 2015, of which $437,000 remains outstanding as of September 30, 2019. The total purchase discount on loans from Tri-Valley loan portfolio was $2.6 million on the acquisition date of April 6, 2018, of which $1.8 million remains outstanding as of September 30, 2019. The total purchase discount on loans from United American loan portfolio was $4.7 million on the acquisition date of May 4, 2018, of which $2.9 million remains outstanding as of September 30, 2019.

♦ The cost of total deposits was 0.31% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 0.23% for the third quarter of 2018 and 0.31% for the second quarter of 2019. The cost of total deposits was 0.30% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 0.19% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

♦ There was a $576,000 credit to the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a $425,000 credit to the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2018, and a $740,000 credit to the provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2019. There was a $2.4 million credit to the provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to a $7.3 million provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The higher provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 included a $7.0 million specific reserve for a lending relationship that was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2018.

♦ Total noninterest income increased to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $2.2 million the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to a $330,000 gain on sales of securities for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest income declined to $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to a higher gain on the sales of securities for the second quarter of 2019.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, noninterest income increased to $7.9 million, compared to $7.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in noninterest income for the first nine months of 2019, was primarily due to higher service charges and fees on deposit accounts, and a higher gain on sales of securities for the first nine months of 2019, partially offset by lower gain on sales of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans for the first nine months of 2019, and proceeds from a legal settlement in the first nine months of 2018.





The Company received $1.3 million in proceeds from a legal settlement during the second quarter of 2018, of which $377,000 was recorded in other noninterest income, and $922,000 was credited to professional fees for recaptured legal fees previously paid by the Company.

♦ Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased to $17.9 million, compared to $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, primarily due to higher merger-related costs for the third quarter of 2019. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 included total merger-related costs of $661,000 for the Presidio acquisition (all included in other noninterest expense), compared to total merger-related costs of $199,000 for the third quarter of 2018 for the Tri-Valley and United American acquisitions. The merger-related costs of $199,000 for the third quarter of 2018 consisted of $183,000 included in salaries and employee benefits expense and $16,000 included in other noninterest expense. Total noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 decreased to $17.9 million, compared to $18.4 million for the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to lower salaries and employee benefits and lower other noninterest expense.

Total noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased to $54.3 million, compared to $58.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, primarily due to lower merger-related costs, partially offset by higher professional fees. Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 included total merger-related costs of $1.2 million for the Presidio acquisition (all included in other noninterest expense), compared to total merger-related costs of $9.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 for the Tri-Valley and United American acquisitions. The merger-related costs of $9.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 consisted of $3.6 million included in salaries and employee benefits and $5.4 million in other noninterest expense. Professional fees for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 included a recovery of $922,000 from a legal settlement.





Full time equivalent employees were 308 at September 30, 2019, 296 at September 30, 2018, and 309 at June 30, 2019.

♦ The efficiency ratio was 53.87% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 51.15% for the third quarter of 2018, and 54.76% for the second quarter of 2019. The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 54.04%, compared to 60.93% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

♦ Income tax expense was $4.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $5.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, and $4.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $13.8 million, compared to $8.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 29.1%, compared to 28.7% for the third quarter of 2018, and 28.9% for the second quarter of 2019. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 28.4%, compared to 27.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

The difference in the effective tax rate for the periods reported compared to the combined Federal and state statutory tax rate of 29.6% is primarily the result of the Company's investment in life insurance policies whose earnings are not subject to taxes, tax credits related to investments in low income housing limited partnerships (net of low income housing investment losses), and tax-exempt interest income earned on municipal bonds.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality:

♦ Total assets remained relatively flat at $3.18 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $3.19 billion at September 30, 2018 and increased 2% from $3.11 billion at June 30, 2019.

♦ Securities available-for-sale, at fair value, totaled $333.1 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $319.1 million at September 30, 2018, and $383.1 million at June 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, the Company's securities available-for-sale portfolio comprised $212.7 million of agency mortgage-backed securities (all issued by U.S. Government sponsored entities), and $120.4 million of U.S. Treasury. The pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale at September 30, 2019 was $1.7 million, compared to a pre-tax unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale of ($12.7) million at September 30, 2018, and a pre-tax unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale of $915,000 at June 30, 2019. All other factors remaining the same, when market interest rates are rising, the Company will experience a lower unrealized gain (or a higher unrealized loss) on the securities portfolio.



During the third quarter of 2019, the Company sold $38.9 million of securities available-for-sale for a net gain of $330,000. The securities sold consisted of $18.6 million of agency mortgage-backed securities and $20.3 million of U.S. Treasury securities.

♦ At September 30, 2019, securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, totaled $342.0 million, compared to $375.7 million at September 30, 2018, and $351.4 million at June 30, 2019. At September 30, 2019, the Company's securities held-to-maturity portfolio was comprised of $259.3 million of agency mortgage-backed securities, and $82.7 million of tax-exempt municipal bonds.

♦ The loan portfolio remains well-diversified as reflected in the following table which summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:

LOANS September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (in $000's, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Commercial $ 528,060 28 % $ 567,529 30 % $ 600,594 32 % Real estate: CRE 1,080,235 58 % 1,037,885 55 % 988,491 52 % Land and construction 96,610 5 % 97,297 5 % 131,548 7 % Home equity 111,610 6 % 116,057 6 % 116,657 6 % Residential mortgages 47,276 2 % 48,944 3 % 52,441 2 % Consumer 11,701 1 % 10,279 1 % 9,932 1 % Total Loans 1,875,492 100 % 1,877,991 100 % 1,899,663 100 % Deferred loan fees, net (105 ) - (224 ) — (276 ) — Loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,875,387 100 % $ 1,877,767 100 % $ 1,899,387 100 %

Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, decreased $24.0 million or (1%), to $1.88 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.90 billion at September 30, 2018, primarily due to a decline of $72.5 million in commercial loans ("C&I"), $34.9 million in land and construction loans, $5.0 million in home equity loans, $4.8 million in purchased residential mortgages, and $3.8 million in purchased CRE loans, partially offset by an increase of $95.5 million in CRE loans. Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, remained flat at $1.88 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.88 billion June 30, 2019.





C&I line usage was 35% at September 30, 2019, compared to 40% at June 30, 2019, and 36% at September 30, 2018.





At September 30, 2019, 38% of the CRE loan portfolio was secured by owner-occupied real estate.

♦ The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses ("ALLL") for the periods indicated:

For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 26,631 $ 27,318 $ 26,664 $ 27,848 $ 19,658 Charge-offs during the period (318 ) (76 ) (744 ) (620 ) (1,860 ) Recoveries during the period 158 129 1,931 1,044 2,349 Net recoveries (charge-offs) during the period (160 ) 53 1,187 424 489 Provision (credit) for loan losses during the period (576 ) (740 ) (425 ) (2,377 ) 7,279 Balance at end of period $ 25,895 $ 26,631 $ 27,426 $ 25,895 $ 27,426 Total loans, net of deferred fees $ 1,875,387 $ 1,877,767 $ 1,899,387 $ 1,875,387 $ 1,899,387 Total nonperforming loans $ 14,247 $ 17,018 $ 24,715 $ 14,247 $ 24,715 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.38 % 1.42 % 1.44 % 1.38 % 1.44 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 181.76 % 156.49 % 110.97 % 181.76 % 110.97 %

The ALLL was 1.38% of total loans at September 30, 2019, compared to 1.44% at September 30, 2018, and 1.42% at June 30, 2019. The ALLL to total nonperforming loans was 181.76% at September 30, 2019, compared to 110.97% at September 30, 2018, and 156.49% at June 30, 2019.





Net charge-offs totaled $160,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net recoveries of $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2018, and net recoveries of $53,000 for the second quarter of 2019.

♦ The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets ("NPAs") at the periods indicated:



End of Period: NONPERFORMING ASSETS September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (in $000's, unaudited) Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Balance % of Total Commercial loans $ 7,390 52 % $ 6,583 39 % $ 17,134 69 % CRE loans 5,094 36 % 8,442 49 % 5,639 23 % SBA loans 1,007 7 % 513 3 % 227 1 % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 609 4 % 1,323 8 % 1,373 6 % Home equity and consumer loans 147 1 % 157 1 % 342 1 % Total nonperforming assets $ 14,247 100 % $ 17,018 100 % $ 24,715 100 %

NPAs totaled $14.2 million, or 0.45% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $24.7 million, or 0.77% of total assets, at September 30, 2018, and $17.0 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at June 30, 2019.



• A large lending relationship was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2018. At September 30, 2019, the recorded investment of this lending relationship was $10.8 million, and the Company had a $6.0 million specific loan loss reserve allocated for this lending relationship, compared to a recorded investment of $21.8 million, and a $7.0 million specific loan loss reserve allocated for this lending relationship at September 30, 2018, and a recorded investment of $10.8 million, and a $5.9 million specific loan loss reserve allocated for this lending relationship at June 30, 2019.



• The decrease in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 from June 30, 2019 was primarily due to the payoff of two secured CRE loans to entities affiliated with DC Solar Solutions, Inc. ("DC Solar"), which were placed on nonaccrual during the first quarter of 2019.



• There were no foreclosed assets at September 30, 2019, September 30, 2018, or June 30, 2019.





Classified assets decreased to $20.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $30.5 million, or 0.95% of total assets, at September 30, 2018, and $31.2 million, or 1.00% of total assets, at June 30, 2019, primarily due to the payoff of classified loans.

♦ On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") No. 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842). Under the new guidance, the Company recognizes the following for all leases, at the commencement date: (1) a lease liability, which is a lessee's obligation to make lease payments arising from a lease, measured on a discounted basis; and (2) a right-of-use ("ROU") asset, which is an asset that represents the lessee's right to use, or control the use of, a specified asset for the lease term. While the new standard impacts lessors, the Company is impacted as a lessee of the offices and real estate used for operations. The Company's lease agreements include options to renew at the Company's discretion. The extensions are not reasonably certain to be exercised, therefore they are not considered in the calculation of the ROU asset and lease liability. Total assets and total liabilities were $7.1 million on its consolidated statement of financial condition at September 30, 2019, as a result of recognizing right-of-use assets, included in other assets, and lease liabilities, included in other liabilities, related to non-cancelable operating lease agreements for office space.

♦ The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category for the periods indicated:



DEPOSITS September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 (in $000's, unaudited) Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Balance % to Total Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,094,953 41 % $ 994,082 38 % $ 1,081,846 39 % Demand, interest-bearing 666,054 25 % 682,114 26 % 670,624 24 % Savings and money market 761,471 28 % 788,832 30 % 828,297 30 % Time deposits — under $250 53,560 2 % 53,351 2 % 68,194 3 % Time deposits — $250 and over 95,543 3 % 88,519 3 % 84,763 3 % CDARS — interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 17,409 1 % 15,575 1 % 11,575 1 % Total deposits $ 2,688,990 100 % $ 2,622,473 100 % $ 2,745,299 100 %

Total deposits decreased $56.3 million, or (2)%, to $2.69 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $2.75 billion at September 30, 2018, and increased $66.5 million or 3% from $2.62 billion at June 30, 2019.





Deposits, excluding all time deposits and CDARS deposits, decreased $58.3 million, or (2%), to $2.52 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $2.58 billion at September 30, 2018, and increased $57.5 million or 2% at June 30, 2019, compared to $2.47 billion at June 30, 2019.

♦ The Company's consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank's capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines under the Basel III prompt corrective action ("PCA") regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at September 30, 2019, as reflected in the following table:

Well-capitalized Financial Institution Basel III Heritage Heritage Basel III PCA Minimum Commerce Bank of Regulatory Regulatory CAPITAL RATIOS Corp Commerce Guidelines Requirement (1) Total Risk-Based 16.2 % 15.2 % 10.0 % 10.5 % Tier 1 Risk-Based 13.3 % 14.1 % 8.0 % 8.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based 13.3 % 14.1 % 6.5 % 7.0 % Leverage 10.0 % 10.6 % 5.0 % 4.0 %

(1) Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the leverage ratio.



♦ The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, for the periods indicated:



ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS September 30, June 30, September 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available-for-sale $ 1,202 $ 675 $ (8,980 ) Remaining unamortized unrealized gain on securities available-for-sale transferred to held-to-maturity 306 316 350 Split dollar insurance contracts liability (3,794 ) (3,770 ) (3,740 ) Supplemental executive retirement plan liability (3,898 ) (3,931 ) (5,417 ) Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans 386 408 614 Total accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (5,798 ) $ (6,302 ) $ (17,173 )

♦ Tangible equity increased to $301.2 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $257.2 million at September 30, 2018, and $293.5 million at June 30, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $6.92 at September 30, 2019, compared to $5.94 at September 30, 2018, and $6.75 at June 30, 2019.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in February 1998, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in Santa Clara, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may be outside our control and our actual results could differ materially from our projected results. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and the following: (1) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (2) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board; (3) our ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (4) changes in inflation, interest rates, and market liquidity which may impact interest margins and impact funding sources; (5) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (6) our ability to effectively compete with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (7) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits; (8) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (9) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where are borrowers are located, including related asset and market prices; (10) other than temporary impairment charges to our securities portfolio; (11) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of the Company's allowance for loan losses and the Company's provision for loan losses; (12) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (13) regulatory limits on Heritage Bank of Commerce's ability to pay dividends to the Company; (14) changes in our capital management policies, including those regarding business combinations, dividends, and share repurchases; (15) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (16) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with customers and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (17) the potential increase in reserves and allowance for loan loss as a result of the transition to the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL") established by the Financial Accounting Standards Board to account for expected credit losses; (18) possible impairment of our goodwill and other intangible assets; (19) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets; (20) expected cost savings in connection with the consolidation of recent acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frames, deposit attrition, customer loss; (21) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks such as data security breaches, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking" and identity theft; (22) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (23) risks of loss of funding of Small Business Administration or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (24) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities , accounting and tax matters; (25) significant changes in applicable laws and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking and securities; (26) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (27) costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (28) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (29) risks resulting from domestic terrorism; (30) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes) and other events beyond our control; (31) the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the Presidio Bank acquisition might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; and (32) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Nine Months Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Percent (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Change Interest income $ 33,250 $ 33,489 $ 34,610 (1 ) % (4 ) % $ 100,188 $ 94,467 6 % Interest expense 2,625 2,573 2,159 2 % 22 % 7,605 5,504 38 % Net interest income before provision for loan losses 30,625 30,916 32,451 (1 ) % (6 ) % 92,583 88,963 4 % Provision (credit) for loan losses (576 ) (740 ) (425 ) 22 % (36 ) % (2,377 ) 7,279 (133 ) % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,201 31,656 32,876 (1 ) % (5 ) % 94,960 81,684 16 % Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,032 1,177 1,107 (12 ) % (7 ) % 3,370 2,981 13 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 336 333 216 1 % 56 % 999 816 22 % Gain on sales of securities 330 548 — (40 ) % N/A 878 266 230 % Gain on sales of SBA loans 156 36 236 333 % (34 ) % 331 551 (40 ) % Servicing income 139 150 163 (7 ) % (15 ) % 480 533 (10 ) % Other 625 521 484 20 % 29 % 1,793 2,034 (12 ) % Total noninterest income 2,618 2,765 2,206 (5 ) % 19 % 7,851 7,181 9 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,467 10,698 10,719 (2 ) % (2 ) % 31,935 35,302 (10 ) % Occupancy and equipment 1,550 1,578 1,559 (2 ) % (1 ) % 4,634 3,927 18 % Professional fees 789 753 721 5 % (9 ) % 2,360 1,116 111 % Other 5,103 5,416 4,729 (6 ) % 8 % 15,343 18,235 (16 ) % Total noninterest expense 17,909 18,445 17,728 (3 ) % 1 % 54,272 58,580 (7 ) % Income before income taxes 15,910 15,976 17,354 0 % (8 ) % 48,539 30,285 60 % Income tax expense 4,633 4,623 4,979 0 % 7 % 13,763 8,186 68 % Net income $ 11,277 $ 11,353 $ 12,375 (1 ) % (9 ) % $ 34,776 $ 22,099 57 % PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.29 0 % (10 ) % $ 0.81 $ 0.54 50 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 (1 ) % (8 ) % $ 0.80 $ 0.53 51 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 43,258,983 43,202,562 43,230,016 0 % 0 % 43,189,710 41,132,043 5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 43,796,904 43,721,451 43,731,370 0 % 0 % 43,728,085 41,683,044 5 % Common shares outstanding at period-end 43,509,406 43,498,406 43,271,676 0 % 1 % 43,509,406 43,271,676 1 % Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 0 % 9 % $ 0.36 $ 0.33 9 % Book value per share $ 9.09 $ 8.92 $ 8.17 2 % 11 % $ 9.09 $ 8.17 11 % Tangible book value per share $ 6.92 $ 6.75 $ 5.94 3 % 16 % $ 6.92 $ 5.94 16 % KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 11.44 % 11.96 % 14.03 % (4 ) % (18 ) % 12.21 % 9.31 % 31 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 15.08 % 15.94 % 19.36 % (5 ) % (22 ) % 16.26 % 12.33 % 32 % Annualized return on average assets 1.44 % 1.48 % 1.54 % (3 ) % (6 ) % 1.50 % 0.98 % 53 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.49 % 1.53 % 1.59 % (3 ) % (6 ) % 1.55 % 1.01 % 53 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 4.24 % 4.38 % 4.36 % (3 ) % (3 ) % 4.33 % 4.27 % 1 % Efficiency ratio 53.87 % 54.76 % 51.15 % (2 ) % 5 % 54.04 % 60.93 % (11 ) % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000's, unaudited) Average assets $ 3,103,043 $ 3,070,043 $ 3,193,139 1 % (3 ) % $ 3,094,199 $ 3,004,230 3 % Average tangible assets $ 3,008,602 $ 2,975,096 $ 3,096,703 1 % (3 ) % $ 2,999,223 $ 2,926,453 2 % Average earning assets $ 2,878,590 $ 2,844,677 $ 2,965,926 1 % (3 ) % $ 2,869,594 $ 2,798,567 3 % Average loans held-for-sale $ 4,171 $ 4,256 $ 7,076 (2 ) % (41 ) % $ 3,854 $ 4,591 (16 ) % Average total loans $ 1,851,669 $ 1,831,218 $ 1,911,715 1 % (3 ) % $ 1,839,016 $ 1,771,955 4 % Average deposits $ 2,612,252 $ 2,590,933 $ 2,749,026 1 % (5 ) % $ 2,613,406 $ 2,593,240 1 % Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,041,712 $ 1,001,914 $ 1,071,638 4 % (3 ) % $ 1,022,654 $ 1,003,590 2 % Average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,570,540 $ 1,589,019 $ 1,677,388 (1 ) % (6 ) % $ 1,590,752 $ 1,589,650 0 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,610,168 $ 1,628,554 $ 1,716,813 (1 ) % (6 ) % $ 1,630,286 $ 1,628,972 0 % Average equity $ 391,086 $ 380,605 $ 349,971 3 % 12 % $ 380,919 $ 317,464 20 % Average tangible equity $ 296,645 $ 285,658 $ 253,535 4 % 17 % $ 285,943 $ 239,687 19 %





For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2019

2018 2018 Interest income $ 33,250 $ 33,489 $ 33,449 $ 35,378 $ 34,610 Interest expense 2,625 2,573 2,407 2,318 2,159 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 30,625 30,916 31,042 33,060 32,451 Provision (credit) for loan losses (576 ) (740 ) (1,061 ) 142 (425 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 31,201 31,656 32,103 32,918 32,876 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,032 1,177 1,161 1,132 1,107 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 336 333 330 229 216 Gain on sales of securities 330 548 — — — Gain on sales of SBA loans 156 36 139 147 236 Servicing income 139 150 191 176 163 Other 625 521 647 709 484 Total noninterest income 2,618 2,765 2,468 2,393 2,206 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,467 10,698 10,770 9,699 10,719 Occupancy and equipment 1,550 1,578 1,506 1,484 1,559 Professional fees 789 753 818 853 721 Other 5,103 5,416 4,824 4,905 4,729 Total noninterest expense 17,909 18,445 17,918 16,941 17,728 Income before income taxes 15,910 15,976 16,653 18,370 17,354 Income tax expense 4,633 4,623 4,507 5,138 4,979 Net income $ 11,277 $ 11,353 $ 12,146 $ 13,232 $ 12,375 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 0.29 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 43,258,983 43,202,562 43,108,208 43,079,470 43,230,016 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 43,796,904 43,721,451 43,670,341 43,691,222 43,731,370 Common shares outstanding at period-end 43,509,406 43,498,406 43,323,753 43,288,750 43,271,676 Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Book value per share $ 9.09 $ 8.92 $ 8.74 $ 8.49 $ 8.17 Tangible book value per share $ 6.92 $ 6.75 $ 6.54 $ 6.28 $ 5.94 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 11.44 % 11.96 % 13.28 % 14.68 % 14.03 % Annualized return on average tangible equity 15.08 % 15.94 % 17.90 % 20.08 % 19.36 % Annualized return on average assets 1.44 % 1.48 % 1.58 % 1.64 % 1.54 % Annualized return on average tangible assets 1.49 % 1.53 % 1.63 % 1.69 % 1.59 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) 4.24 % 4.38 % 4.38 % 4.42 % 4.36 % Efficiency ratio 53.87 % 54.76 % 53.47 % 47.78 % 51.15 % AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000's, unaudited) Average assets $ 3,103,043 $ 3,070,043 $ 3,109,583 $ 3,208,177 $ 3,193,139 Average tangible assets $ 3,008,602 $ 2,975,096 $ 3,014,029 $ 3,112,065 $ 3,096,703 Average earning assets $ 2,878,590 $ 2,844,677 $ 2,885,591 $ 2,980,207 $ 2,965,926 Average loans held-for-sale $ 4,171 $ 4,256 $ 3,125 $ 5,435 $ 7,076 Average total loans $ 1,851,669 $ 1,831,218 $ 1,833,965 $ 1,868,186 $ 1,911,715 Average deposits $ 2,612,252 $ 2,590,933 $ 2,637,308 $ 2,752,120 $ 2,749,026 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing $ 1,041,712 $ 1,001,914 $ 1,024,142 $ 1,107,813 $ 1,071,638 Average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,570,540 $ 1,589,019 $ 1,613,166 $ 1,644,307 $ 1,677,388 Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,610,168 $ 1,628,554 $ 1,652,658 $ 1,683,790 $ 1,716,813 Average equity $ 391,086 $ 380,605 $ 370,792 $ 357,505 $ 349,971 Average tangible equity $ 296,645 $ 285,658 $ 275,238 $ 261,393 $ 253,535





End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 48,121 $ 36,302 $ 40,831 33 % 18 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 367,662 239,710 340,198 53 % 8 % Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 333,101 383,156 319,071 (13 ) % 4 % Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 342,033 351,399 375,732 (3 ) % (9 ) % Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 3,571 5,202 6,344 (31 ) % (44 ) % Loans: Commercial 528,060 567,529 600,594 (7 ) % (12 ) % Real estate: CRE 1,080,235 1,037,885 988,491 4 % 9 % Land and construction 96,610 97,297 131,548 (1 ) % (27 ) % Home equity 111,610 116,057 116,657 (4 ) % (4 ) % Residential mortgages 47,276 48,944 52,441 (3 ) % (10 ) % Consumer 11,701 10,279 9,932 14 % 18 % Loans 1,875,492 1,877,991 1,899,663 0 % (1 ) % Deferred loan fees, net (105 ) (224 ) (276 ) (53 ) % (62 ) % Total loans, net of deferred fees 1,875,387 1,877,767 1,899,387 0 % (1 ) % Allowance for loan losses (25,895 ) (26,631 ) (27,426 ) (3 ) % (6 ) % Loans, net 1,849,492 1,851,136 1,871,961 0 % (1 ) % Company-owned life insurance 62,858 62,522 61,630 1 % 2 % Premises and equipment, net 6,849 6,975 7,246 (2 ) % (5 ) % Goodwill 83,753 83,753 83,752 0 % 0 % Other intangible assets 10,346 10,900 12,614 (5 ) % (18 ) % Accrued interest receivable and other assets 74,685 76,976 73,531 (3 ) % 2 % Total assets $ 3,182,471 $ 3,108,031 $ 3,192,910 2 % 0 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,094,953 $ 994,082 $ 1,081,846 10 % 1 % Demand, interest-bearing 666,054 682,114 670,624 (2 ) % (1 ) % Savings and money market 761,471 788,832 828,297 (3 ) % (8 ) % Time deposits-under $250 53,560 53,351 68,194 0 % (21 ) % Time deposits-$250 and over 95,543 88,519 84,763 8 % 13 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 17,409 15,575 11,575 12 % 50 % Total deposits 2,688,990 2,622,473 2,745,299 3 % (2 ) % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,507 39,461 39,322 0 % 0 % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 58,628 57,989 54,723 1 % 7 % Total liabilities 2,787,125 2,719,923 2,839,344 2 % (2 ) % Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 302,983 302,305 300,208 0 % 1 % Retained earnings 98,161 92,105 70,531 7 % 39 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,798 ) (6,302 ) (17,173 ) 8 % 66 % Total Shareholders' Equity 395,346 388,108 353,566 2 % 12 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,182,471 $ 3,108,031 $ 3,192,910 2 % 0 %









End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 48,121 $ 36,302 $ 38,699 $ 30,273 $ 40,831 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 367,662 239,710 196,278 134,295 340,198 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 333,101 383,156 452,521 459,043 319,071 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 342,033 351,399 367,023 377,198 375,732 Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 3,571 5,202 3,216 2,649 6,344 Loans: Commercial 528,060 567,529 559,718 597,763 600,594 Real estate: CRE 1,080,235 1,037,885 1,012,641 994,067 988,491 Land and construction 96,610 97,297 98,222 122,358 131,548 Home equity 111,610 116,057 118,448 109,112 116,657 Residential mortgages 47,276 48,944 49,786 50,979 52,441 Consumer 11,701 10,279 9,690 12,453 9,932 Loans 1,875,492 1,877,991 1,848,505 1,886,732 1,899,663 Deferred loan fees, net (105 ) (224 ) (187 ) (327 ) (276 ) Total loans, net of deferred fees 1,875,387 1,877,767 1,848,318 1,886,405 1,899,387 Allowance for loan losses (25,895 ) (26,631 ) (27,318 ) (27,848 ) (27,426 ) Loans, net 1,849,492 1,851,136 1,821,000 1,858,557 1,871,961 Company-owned life insurance 62,858 62,522 62,189 61,859 61,630 Premises and equipment, net 6,849 6,975 6,998 7,137 7,246 Goodwill 83,753 83,753 83,753 83,753 83,752 Other intangible assets 10,346 10,900 11,454 12,007 12,614 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 74,685 76,976 72,746 69,791 73,531 Total assets $ 3,182,471 $ 3,108,031 $ 3,115,877 $ 3,096,562 $ 3,192,910 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,094,953 $ 994,082 $ 1,016,770 $ 1,021,582 $ 1,081,846 Demand, interest-bearing 666,054 682,114 704,996 702,000 670,624 Savings and money market 761,471 788,832 759,306 754,277 828,297 Time deposits-under $250 53,560 53,351 56,385 58,661 68,194 Time deposits-$250 and over 95,543 88,519 90,042 86,114 84,763 CDARS - money market and time deposits 17,409 15,575 12,745 14,898 11,575 Total deposits 2,688,990 2,622,473 2,640,244 2,637,532 2,745,299 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,507 39,461 39,414 39,369 39,322 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 58,628 57,989 57,703 52,195 54,723 Total liabilities 2,787,125 2,719,923 2,737,361 2,729,096 2,839,344 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 302,983 302,305 301,550 300,844 300,208 Retained earnings 98,161 92,105 85,953 79,003 70,531 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,798 ) (6,302 ) (8,987 ) (12,381 ) (17,173 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 395,346 388,108 378,516 367,466 353,566 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,182,471 $ 3,108,031 $ 3,115,877 $ 3,096,562 $ 3,192,910







End of Period: Percent Change From: CREDIT QUALITY DATA September 30, June 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 13,638 $ 15,695 $ 23,342 (13 ) % (42 ) % Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 609 1,323 1,373 (54 ) % (56 ) % Total nonperforming loans 14,247 17,018 24,715 (16 ) % (42 ) % Foreclosed assets — — — N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets $ 14,247 $ 17,018 $ 24,715 (16 ) % (42 ) % Other restructured loans still accruing $ 247 $ 175 $ 334 41 % (26 ) % Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 160 $ (53 ) $ (1,187 ) 402 % 113 % Provision (credit) for loan losses during the quarter $ (576 ) $ (740 ) $ (425 ) 22 % (36 ) % Allowance for loan losses $ 25,895 $ 26,631 $ 27,426 (3 ) % (6 ) % Classified assets $ 20,225 $ 31,176 $ 30,456 (35 ) % (34 ) % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.38 % 1.42 % 1.44 % (3 ) % (4 ) % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 181.76 % 156.49 % 110.97 % 16 % 64 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.55 % 0.77 % (18 ) % (42 ) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.76 % 0.91 % 1.30 % (16 ) % (42 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses 6 % 10 % 10 % (40 ) % (40 ) % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1capital plus allowance for loan losses 6 % 9 % 10 % (33 ) % (40 ) % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000's, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 301,247 $ 293,455 $ 257,200 3 % 17 % Shareholders' equity / total assets 12.42 % 12.49 % 11.07 % (1 ) % 12 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.75 % 9.74 % 8.31 % 0 % 17 % Loan to deposit ratio 69.74 % 71.60 % 69.19 % (3 ) % 1 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 40.72 % 37.91 % 39.41 % 7 % 3 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.2 % 15.9 % 14.4 % 2 % 13 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.3 % 13.0 % 11.5 % 2 % 16 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.3 % 13.0 % 11.5 % 2 % 16 % Leverage ratio 10.0 % 9.9 % 8.6 % 1 % 16 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total risk-based capital ratio 15.2 % 14.9 % 13.4 % 2 % 13 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 13.7 % 12.2 % 3 % 16 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 13.7 % 12.2 % 3 % 16 % Leverage ratio 10.6 % 10.5 % 9.1 % 1 % 16 %

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets

(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

End of Period: CREDIT QUALITY DATA September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (in $000's, unaudited) 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment $ 13,638 $ 15,695 $ 15,958 $ 13,699 $ 23,342 Restructured and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 609 1,323 1,357 1,188 1,373 Total nonperforming loans 14,247 17,018 17,315 14,887 24,715 Foreclosed assets — — — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 14,247 $ 17,018 $ 17,315 $ 14,887 $ 24,715 Other restructured loans still accruing $ 247 $ 175 $ 201 $ 253 $ 334 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter $ 160 $ (53 ) $ (531 ) $ (280 ) $ (1,187 ) Provision (credit) for loan losses during the quarter $ (576 ) $ (740 ) $ (1,061 ) $ 142 $ (425 ) Allowance for loan losses $ 25,895 $ 26,631 $ 27,318 $ 27,848 $ 27,426 Classified assets $ 20,225 $ 31,176 $ 25,176 $ 23,409 $ 30,546 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.38 % 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.48 % 1.44 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 181.76 % 156.49 % 157.77 % 187.06 % 110.97 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.45 % 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.48 % 0.77 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.76 % 0.91 % 0.94 % 0.79 % 1.30 % Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for loan losses 6 % 10 % 8 % 8 % 10 % Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1capital plus allowance for loan losses 6 % 9 % 8 % 7 % 10 % OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000's, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) $ 301,247 $ 293,455 $ 283,309 $ 271,706 $ 257,200 Shareholders' equity / total assets 12.42 % 12.49 % 12.15 % 11.87 % 11.07 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2) 9.75 % 9.74 % 9.38 % 9.05 % 8.31 % Loan to deposit ratio 69.74 % 71.60 % 70.01 % 71.52 % 69.19 % Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 40.72 % 37.91 % 38.51 % 38.73 % 39.41 % Total risk-based capital ratio 16.2 % 15.9 % 15.6 % 15.0 % 14.4 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.3 % 13.0 % 12.6 % 12.0 % 11.5 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.3 % 13.0 % 12.6 % 12.0 % 11.5 % Leverage ratio 10.0 % 9.9 % 9.5 % 8.9 % 8.6 % Heritage Bank of Commerce: Total risk-based capital ratio 15.2 % 14.9 % 14.6 % 14.0 % 13.4 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 13.7 % 13.4 % 12.8 % 12.2 % Common Equity Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.1 % 13.7 % 13.4 % 12.8 % 12.2 % Leverage ratio 10.6 % 10.5 % 10.1 % 9.4 % 9.1 %

(1) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets



(2) Represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 1,855,840 27,264 5.83 % $ 1,918,791 $ 28,632 5.92 % Securities - taxable 629,339 3,504 2.21 % 624,352 3,483 2.21 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 83,403 671 3.19 % 87,410 702 3.19 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 310,008 1,952 2.50 % 335,373 1,940 2.29 % Total interest earning assets (3) 2,878,590 33,391 4.60 % 2,965,926 34,757 4.65 % Cash and due from banks 37,615 40,704 Premises and equipment, net 6,933 7,320 Goodwill and other intangible assets 94,441 96,436 Other assets 85,464 82,753 Total assets $ 3,103,043 $ 3,193,139 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,041,712 $ 1,071,638 Demand, interest-bearing 670,203 571 0.34 % 682,694 551 0.32 % Savings and money market 737,484 1,073 0.58 % 823,762 761 0.37 % Time deposits - under $100 18,549 23 0.49 % 23,699 23 0.39 % Time deposits - $100 and over 127,314 373 1.16 % 131,262 237 0.72 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 16,990 2 0.05 % 15,971 3 0.07 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,570,540 2,042 0.52 % 1,677,388 1,575 0.37 % Total deposits 2,612,252 2,042 0.31 % 2,749,026 1,575 0.23 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,477 583 5.86 % 39,292 583 5.89 % Short-term borrowings 151 — 0.00 % 133 1 2.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,610,168 2,625 0.65 % 1,716,813 2,159 0.50 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 2,651,880 2,625 0.39 % 2,788,451 2,159 0.31 % Other liabilities 60,077 54,717 Total liabilities 2,711,957 2,843,168 Shareholders' equity 391,086 349,971 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,103,043 $ 3,193,139 Net interest income (3) / margin 30,766 4.24 % 32,598 4.36 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (141 ) (147 ) Net interest income $ 30,625 $ 32,451





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.



(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $189,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $73,000 for the third quarter of 2018.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 1,855,840 $ 27,264 5.83 % $ 1,835,474 $ 27,251 5.96 % Securities - taxable 629,339 3,504 2.21 % 707,710 4,136 2.34 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 83,403 671 3.19 % 85,329 692 3.25 % Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 310,008 1,952 2.50 % 216,164 1,556 2.89 % Total interest earning assets (3) 2,878,590 33,391 4.60 % 2,844,677 33,635 4.74 % Cash and due from banks 37,615 37,051 Premises and equipment, net 6,933 7,050 Goodwill and other intangible assets 94,441 94,947 Other assets 85,464 86,318 Total assets $ 3,103,043 $ 3,070,043 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,041,712 $ 1,001,914 Demand, interest-bearing 670,203 571 0.34 % 686,872 612 0.36 % Savings and money market 737,484 1,073 0.58 % 744,475 1,034 0.56 % Time deposits - under $100 18,549 23 0.49 % 19,267 22 0.46 % Time deposits - $100 and over 127,314 373 1.16 % 126,303 326 1.04 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 16,990 2 0.05 % 12,102 1 0.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,570,540 2,042 0.52 % 1,589,019 1,995 0.50 % Total deposits 2,612,252 2,042 0.31 % 2,590,933 1,995 0.31 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,477 583 5.86 % 39,431 577 5.87 % Short-term borrowings 151 — 0.00 % 104 1 3.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,610,168 2,625 0.65 % 1,628,554 2,573 0.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 2,651,880 2,625 0.39 % 2,630,468 2,573 0.39 % Other liabilities 60,077 58,970 Total liabilities 2,711,957 2,689,438 Shareholders' equity 391,086 380,605 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,103,043 $ 3,070,043 Net interest income (3) / margin 30,766 4.24 % 31,062 4.38 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (141 ) (146 ) Net interest income $ 30,625 $ 30,916

(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.



(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $189,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $210,000 for the second quarter of 2019.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.

For the Nine Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, gross (1)(2) $ 1,842,870 $ 81,321 5.90 % $ 1,776,546 $ 77,272 5.82 % Securities - taxable 692,369 12,149 2.35 % 662,274 11,112 2.24 % Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 84,882 2,057 3.24 % 87,990 2,120 3.22 % Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold 249,473 5,094 2.73 % 271,757 4,408 2.17 % Total interest earning assets (3) 2,869,594 100,621 4.69 % 2,798,567 94,912 4.53 % Cash and due from banks 37,293 37,890 Premises and equipment, net 7,024 7,330 Goodwill and other intangible assets 94,976 77,777 Other assets 85,312 82,666 Total assets $ 3,094,199 $ 3,004,230 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing $ 1,022,654 $ 1,003,590 Demand, interest-bearing 686,144 1,801 0.35 % 651,445 1,319 0.27 % Savings and money market 744,333 3,015 0.54 % 769,448 1,823 0.32 % Time deposits - under $100 19,392 66 0.46 % 21,235 58 0.37 % Time deposits - $100 and over 126,732 986 1.04 % 131,436 564 0.57 % CDARS - money market and time deposits 14,151 5 0.05 % 16,086 8 0.07 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,590,752 5,873 0.49 % 1,589,650 3,772 0.32 % Total deposits 2,613,406 5,873 0.30 % 2,593,240 3,772 0.19 % Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,414 1,731 5.87 % 39,246 1,731 5.90 % Short-term borrowings 120 1 1.11 % 76 1 1.76 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,630,286 7,605 0.62 % 1,628,972 5,504 0.45 % Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 2,652,940 7,605 0.38 % 2,632,562 5,504 0.28 % Other liabilities 60,340 54,204 Total liabilities 2,713,280 2,686,766 Shareholders' equity 380,919 317,464 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,094,199 $ 3,004,230 Net interest income (3) / margin 93,016 4.33 % 89,408 4.27 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (433 ) (445 ) Net interest income $ 92,583 $ 88,963





(1) Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balance.



(2) Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $490,000 for the first nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $322,000 for the first nine months ended September 30, 2018.

(3) Reflects the fully tax equivalent adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21%.