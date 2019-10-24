Federation of American Hospitals Elects Prime Founder, Dr. Prem Reddy, as Chair-Elect for 2021 Board of Directors

Ontario, Calif., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federation of American Hospitals (FAH) has named Prem Reddy, MD, Board of Directors Chair-Elect for 2021. Dr. Reddy is Chairman, President and CEO of Prime Healthcare, a health system with 45 hospitals in 14 states that is consistently ranked among the top hospital systems in the nation based on clinical quality.

"Dr. Reddy is a visionary leader and a true embodiment of the American Dream," said Chip Kahn, President and CEO of FAH. "Dr. Reddy is major contributor to FAH policymaking and is a tireless advocate for patients in his work on our Board. We look forward to his guidance and council as Chair-Elect and are confident this organization and the field will greatly benefit from his tenure at the helm of the FAH Board in 2021."

FAH represents more than 1,000 community hospitals and health systems throughout the United States. Founded in 1966, FAH members include urban and rural hospitals, as well as inpatient rehabilitation, psychiatric, long-term acute care, and cancer hospitals.

Last month marked the 25th anniversary of the founding of Prime Healthcare's first hospital, Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville, Calif. The founding of Desert Valley Hospital by Dr. Reddy planted the seeds for what would evolve into one of the nation's most prominent health systems known for its transformative system of care and unique ability to turn around struggling hospitals. In the years since, Prime Healthcare has stood apart from other health systems for its willingness to acquire financially troubled hospitals and provide the leadership and resources needed for them to flourish. Living up to its motto of "Saving Hospitals. Saving Jobs. Saving Lives," Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, has invested approximately $1.4 billion since 2005 in capital improvements and equipment to modernize and improve its hospitals and outpatient facilities.

"I am honored to have been selected to help lead the FAH Board," said Dr. Reddy. "As a physician, my focus is on improving access and affordability of care for patients. Through our unified voices and actions, we are able to more effectively respond to the challenges in health care and build a better future for our patients and communities."

Dr. Reddy is consistently recognized as one of the most influential physician leaders in the United States.

About Prime Healthcare: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning national hospital system with 45 acute-care hospitals and more than 100 outpatient locations providing nearly 40,000 jobs in 14 states. Fifteen of the hospitals are not-for-profit and members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity. Based in California and one of the largest hospital systems in the country, Prime Healthcare is committed to ensuring access to quality healthcare. Prime Healthcare and its hospitals have been recognized as among the "100 Top Hospitals" in the nation 47 times and among the "15 Top Health Systems" three times. For more information, please visit www.primehealthcare.com.

