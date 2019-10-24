Northwest Pipe Company Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Financial results to be released after market close on October 30, 2019

Teleconference begins at 7:00 am PDT on October 31, 2019

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today it intends to release the financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A teleconference to discuss the financial results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am PDT on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Northwest Pipe officials participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Montross and Chief Financial Officer Robin Gantt.

To listen to the live call, visit the Northwest Pipe Company website, www.nwpipe.com , on the Investor Relations page. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the event and will remain available until Saturday, November 30, 2019 by dialing 1-866-369-3653 passcode 6301.

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water pipeline systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing, T-Lock® and Arrow-Lock® PVC liners, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offering of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact: Robin Gantt Chief Financial Officer Northwest Pipe Company 360-397-6325 • rgantt@nwpipe.com