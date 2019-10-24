Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Northwest Pipe Company Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 24, 2019 5:07pm   Comments
Share:

Financial results to be released after market close on October 30, 2019
Teleconference begins at 7:00 am PDT on October 31, 2019

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today it intends to release the financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A teleconference to discuss the financial results is scheduled to begin at 7:00 am PDT on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Northwest Pipe officials participating on the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Montross and Chief Financial Officer Robin Gantt.

To listen to the live call, visit the Northwest Pipe Company website, www.nwpipe.com, on the Investor Relations page. For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay will be available approximately one hour after the event and will remain available until Saturday, November 30, 2019 by dialing 1-866-369-3653 passcode 6301.

About Northwest Pipe Company – Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is the largest manufacturer of engineered water pipeline systems in North America. The Company produces high-quality engineered steel water pipe, bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe, Permalok® steel casing, T-Lock® and Arrow-Lock® PVC liners, as well as custom linings, coatings, joints, and one of the largest offering of fittings and specialized components in North America. Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets including water transmission, water and wastewater plant piping, trenchless technology, and piping rehabilitation. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, the Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Robin Gantt
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
360-397-6325 • rgantt@nwpipe.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo