American Land Title Association Achieves Record Membership for 10th Consecutive Year

Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Land Title Association (ALTA), the national trade association of the land title insurance industry, celebrates its tenth consecutive year of all-time record membership. With 6,413 member companies, ALTA has already surpassed its 2018 membership record by 34 companies. In 10 years, ALTA's membership has increased by almost 120 percent.

"While ALTA staff is proud to have ushered in this incredible membership growth over the past decade, the true honor is the trust so many member companies have placed in us," said ALTA CEO Diane Tomb. "That confidence strengthens the platform on which ALTA stands to advocate for our members' needs. A thriving, robust membership provides ALTA the opportunity to have a bigger impact on Capitol Hill."

"As ALTA continues to grow, we will pursue new ways to best serve our members and help them strengthen their businesses while they work to lead, protect and deliver for their clients," Tomb continued. "We will support our members as they navigate the sweeping changes the title insurance industry is experiencing in an increasingly digital landscape. As real estate technology companies race toward an all-digital homebuying experience, our members are facing positive shifts, like remote online notarization, and negative threats, such as real estate wire fraud. ALTA members are the protectors of property rights for millions of homeowners across the country, and they are responsible for giving homeowners peace of mind. ALTA is ready to help our members prepare for the future."

ALTA's active, committed and diverse membership includes title insurance companies, title and settlement agents, abstracters and real estate attorneys. The majority of these members are small business owners who rely on the variety of benefits and services that ALTA provides. For information on the advantages of becoming an ALTA member, click here.

###



About ALTA

The American Land Title Association, founded in 1907, is the national trade association representing the land title insurance industry, which employs more than 120,000 people working in every county in the United States. More than two-thirds of ALTA's 6,400 member companies are considered small businesses. ALTA members conduct title searches, examinations and closings and issue title insurance that protects real property owners and mortgage lenders against losses from defects in titles.

Connect with ALTA on Facebook here. Follow ALTA on Twitter here.

Attachment

Megan Hernandez American Land Title Association 202/261-0315 mhernandez@alta.org