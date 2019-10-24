Women in eDiscovery™ Announces New Executive Director

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in eDiscovery , a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization that brings together women interested in technology related to the legal profession, announced today that Aileen Borders, J.D. CEDS, has joined the board of executive directors.



Since its inception in 2007, Women in eDiscovery has grown from 30 members to thousands of members in 30 chapters worldwide. The organization provides women opportunities to help each other grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition. Membership is free, and its executive board, regional directors and chapter officers operate on a 100% volunteer basis.

Aileen Borders is an IS senior eDiscovery case manager at AIG in Houston, Texas. She has a background in eDiscovery operational process development, litigation support management and legal technology consulting. She joins the WiE executive board after completing a two-year term as south central regional director in Texas. Prior to that appointment, Borders served for three years as a Houston chapter director and one year as a Houston meetings director.

"It has been my true privilege to work and laugh alongside some of the most creative women in the legal technology industry and to be a part of such a strong knowledge-sharing organization," says Borders. "The opportunities to promote common goals in professional development and achieve new accomplishments by stretching beyond a comfort zone are the types of initiatives motivating all of us."

About Women in eDiscovery

Women in eDiscovery ( www.womeninediscovery.org ) is an organization that brings together women around the world who are interested in technology related to the legal industry. Its goal is to provide opportunities for businesswomen to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and recognition.

