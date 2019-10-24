Greenlight Capital Re Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE), a specialist property and casualty reinsurer based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland, today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A live conference call to discuss the financial results will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call, please dial in to the conference call at:

U.S. toll free 1-888-336-7152 International 1-412-902-4178

Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN.



Conference Call registration link: http://dpregister.com/10135605

The conference call can also be accessed via webcast at:



A telephone replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 7, 2019 until 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 14, 2019. The replay of the call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), access code 10135605. An audio file of the call will also be available on the Company's website, www.greenlightre.com.

About Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd.

Established in 2004, Greenlight Re (www.greenlightre.com) is a NASDAQ listed company with specialist property and casualty reinsurance companies based in the Cayman Islands and Ireland. Greenlight Re provides risk management products and services to the insurance, reinsurance and other risk marketplaces. The Company focuses on delivering risk solutions to clients and brokers by whom Greenlight Re's expertise, analytics and customer service offerings are demanded. With an emphasis on deriving superior returns from both sides of the balance sheet, Greenlight Re manages its assets according to a value-oriented equity-focused strategy that supports the goal of long-term growth in book value per share.

