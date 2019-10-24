SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Acquisitions

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ACHN ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Achillion's agreement to be acquired by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shareholders of Achillion will receive $6.30 in cash for each share of Achillion owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-achillion-pharmaceuticals-inc .

Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: JAG ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Jagged Peak's agreement to be acquired by Parsley Energy, Inc. Shareholders of Jagged Peak will receive 0.447 shares of Parsley Energy common stock for each share of Jagged Peak owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-jagged-peak-energy-inc .

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRTO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Proteon's agreement to merge with ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders of Proteon will own approximately 10% of the new combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-proteon-therapeutics-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

