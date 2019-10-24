Laura W. Thomas and Felipe J. Alvarez Join United Fiber & Data's Board of Advisors

YORK, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fiber & Data (UFD) today announced that Laura W. Thomas, Corporate Development, Investor Relations and Integration Officer at Pareteum Corporation, and Felipe J. Alvarez, CEO of FJ Alvarez Advisors LLC/Spark Technology Advisors, were appointed to the company's Board of Advisors, effective October 2019. The appointments fill two newly created positions on the UFD board.



"We are pleased to welcome Laura and Felipe, two very skilled and experienced executives with an impressive record of leadership in large telecommunications companies, as new independent board members to UFD's Board of Advisors," said Bill Hynes, UFD's CEO and founder. "Laura's experience in strategic planning and corporate finance, and Felipe's extensive experience in growing new telecommunication infrastructure businesses will be very valuable to UFD as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability, and leverage our position as a leading privately held communications infrastructure provider in the Northeast region."

Thomas is an experienced executive leader in the telecom industry, with a focus on finance, business and strategic planning, and capital structure optimization. She served as both CEO and CFO for XO Communications, as well as other C-level positions in premier national telecommunications companies. She brings a significant depth of knowledge and execution of joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and financial regulatory requirements related to US GAAP, SEC, and Sarbanes-Oxley controls and processes to the UFD Board of Advisors.

"We are in a period of technological disruptive change. With the growing demand for fiber networks and regional data centers, UFD has demonstrated its dedication to bringing significant value to the telecommunication infrastructure in the U.S. Northeast region," Thomas said. "I am honored to be part of an organization that will position UFD's customers to meet their dynamic needs while achieving best-in-class quality and service levels at effective unit costs."

Alvarez is a well-known and highly regarded telecom executive who brings more than 30 years of strategic business management and operational experience in networking, telecommunications and technology infrastructure to UFD's Board of Advisors. Alvarez has served in a variety of executive leadership positions for startup and established service providers such as ExteNet Systems, Inc., Axiom Fiber Networks, Hibernia Networks, Sidera/RCN Metro, and Con Edison Communications.

"UFD brings together a very strong group of leaders with an impressive mission and plan. I am honored to become a part of it," said Alvarez. "I look forward to working with the team and helping advance the company's mission and growth-focused plans."

"We are happy to assist United Fiber & Data in securing two of the top industry veterans in their space," said Jerry DeMartino, CEO of Competitive Telecoms Group, Inc., who assisted in the search for board candidates.

About United Fiber & Data, LLC

United Fiber & Data is a privately held telecommunications company focused on providing high-capacity, low latency, geographically diverse fiber optic network solutions in the northeastern United States. UFD provides high-capacity pathway diversity and data storage redundancy far from the congestion and single points of failure associated with the I-95 corridor. UFD's diverse dark fiber network includes a wholly owned and operated high fiber count metro network including over 70 miles of laterals with over 330 buildings on net in New York City and a newly constructed long-haul fiber route of more than 400 miles connecting New York City and Ashburn, Virginia. Future expansion initiatives already underway include Charlotte, North Carolina (Phase 2) and Atlanta, Georgia (Phase 3).

