Mspark Announces Finlay Morrow as Vice President, National Sales

HELENA, Ala., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, has hired Finlay Morrow as Vice President, National Sales.



In his new role, Finlay will lead a team of Sales Directors focused on serving existing national clients as well as prospecting and winning new national clients for Mspark. He will support his team as they strategically partner with clients to deliver strong return on investment for their campaigns.

"I couldn't be more excited to have Finlay joining Mspark as a leader of one of our National Sales Teams," commented Steve Mitzel, CEO of Mspark. "Finlay brings extensive sales leadership experience to this role as well as valuable industry experience. This combination of experience gives him unique insights into our clients' needs and how we can partner with them to deliver effective results."

Finlay brings more than 30 years of experience in sales leadership roles, largely focused in the direct mail industry. Prior to joining Mspark, he spent 27 years in sales leadership with Valassis. Finlay holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Miami.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

