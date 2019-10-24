Inmar Expands Innovator Ecosystem with Acquisition of Digitus Solutions

Winston-Salem, NC, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced that it has acquired Digitus Solutions, a patent-pending compliance platform that is transforming the way adult beverage and other controlled substance brands communicate with consumers. Digitus Solutions joins Owner IQ as the first Platform Accelerators to join Inmar's recently launched Innovator Ecosystem. Together, Inmar and Digitus will provide tools to help ensure brands in the adult beverage and other controlled substance industries comply with applicable national, state and local laws, local advertising regulations and the industry self-regulatory codes of practice.

"As our second Platform Accelerator, Digitus Solutions is another perfect complement to our growing technology stack and we're confident that integrating it into the Inmar platform will offer tremendous value to existing and future clients," said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar. "Until now, brands haven't been able to tie their digital campaign spending to actual sales. Digitus Solutions changes that by enabling adult beverage and other controlled substance brands to deploy nationwide digital promotions that will convert, engage, and retain consumers while measuring true ROI."

The controlled substance market is a growing multi-billion dollar industry, and it is imperative that brands within this market are able to reach consumers through the right channels while adhering to all relevant laws and regulations. Digitus Solutions' platform helps controlled substance brands manage the complexity of regional regulations and reduce handling cost while rendering fraud virtually impossible. Additionally, the platform is used to increase redemption rates and help suppliers close the loop on ROI with real-time reporting.

"We are excited to join the Inmar family," said Chrissy Gee, Director of Operations at Digitus Solutions. "Inmar's acquisition of Digitus Solutions provides an amazing opportunity to accelerate our reach into the controlled substance industry together."

For more information about Inmar's Innovator Ecosystem please click here.

###

Holly Pavlika Inmar, Inc. (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com