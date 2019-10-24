Market Overview

Stella-Jones Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Third Quarter Results

Globe Newswire  
October 24, 2019 8:30am   Comments
MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX:SJ).

OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
   
DATE: Thursday, November 7, 2019
   
TIME: 10:00 AM Eastern Time
   
CALL: 647-788-4922 (For all Toronto and overseas participants)
  1-877-223-4471 (For all other North American participants) 


THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY OF THE CONFERENCE CALL THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 1559479 on your phone. This recording will be available on Thursday,
November 7, 2019 as of 1:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Thursday, November14, 2019.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

For further information, please contact Pierre Boucher of MaisonBrison at 514-731-0000.

 

