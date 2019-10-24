Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) today announced quarterly dividends of $0.773 on the Common Stock and $0.702 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared on October 22, 2019, and are payable December 16, 2019, to stockholders of record November 22, 2019. It is the 360th consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 141st consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

