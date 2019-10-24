Market Overview

Husky Energy Announces Third Quarter 2019 Dividend and Fourth Quarter 2019 Preferred Shares Dividend Payments

Globe Newswire  
October 24, 2019 7:01am   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy's (TSX:HSE) Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.125 (Cdn) per common share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019.

The dividend will be payable on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019.

Regular dividend payments on each of the Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares – Series 1, Series 2, Series 3, Series 5 and Series 7 – will be paid for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019. The dividends will be payable on December 31, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019.

  Share Series   Dividend Type   Rate (%)   Dividend Paid ($/share)
Series 1 Regular 2.404 $0.15025
Series 2 Regular 3.368 $0.21223
Series 3 Regular 4.50 $0.28125
Series 5 Regular 4.50 $0.28125
Series 7 Regular 4.60 $0.28750

Investor and Media Inquiries:         
                                                                                                 
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Kim Guttormson, Media & Issues Specialist
403-298-7088

 

Primary Logo

