Enthusiast Gaming to Host Virtual Roadshow Webinar on October 29th at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV:EGLX)(FSE: 2AV), ("Enthusiast" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it will host a virtual roadshow webinar on October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time.



Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming, and Menashe Kestenbaum, Founder and President of Enthusiast Gaming, will be presenting an overview of the business and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Time: 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Dial-in: 1-877-407-9039

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Code: 13695351

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136447

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run through November 12, 2019 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering replay pin number: 13695351. The replay can also be viewed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX.V: EGLX)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world's largest network of communities for gamers and esports fans. Already the largest gaming network in the U.S., the Company's business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Events and Esports. Enthusiast Gaming's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. The media network generates over 30 billion ad requests and over one billion page views per month. Enthusiast's esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of seven professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle-based Call of Duty team. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming's event business, owns and operates Canada's largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.com ) with approximately 55,000 people attending in 2018. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg.

