Asanko Gold Announces Appointment of New Board Member

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asanko Gold Inc. ("Asanko" or the "Company") ((TSX, NYSE:AKG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Judith Mosely to the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2020. Ms. Mosely has over 20 years of experience in the mining and metals banking sector.



Most recently, Ms. Mosely held the position of Business Development Director for Rand Merchant Bank ("RMB") in London with responsibility for developing the bank's African business with international mining and metals companies. She is retiring from the bank in December 2019. Prior to RMB she headed the mining finance team at Société Générale in London where her focus was principally on debt financing in Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") and Australia. She has broad experience across commodity sectors, working with juniors through to multinationals. She is currently a non executive director of Blackrock World Mining Trust plc, a Trustee of Camborne School of Mines Trust, and sits on the board of Women in Mining in the UK. She is a graduate in Modern Languages from Oxford University and holds a Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Warwick.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Judith to the Asanko team," said Colin Steyn, Chair of the Board. "Judith's banking experience in the mining and metals sector will bring a broad perspective to our business and her skill set and knowledge will be complementary to those of the other members of our Board."

Enquiries:

Lynette Gould

SVP Investor Relations

Toll-Free (N.America): 1-855-246-7341

Telephone: +1 778 729 0608

Email: lynette.gould@asanko.com