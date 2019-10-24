Orthodontics Market to Expand at 11.6% CAGR, Rising Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion to Create Growth Opportunities: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Correction, prevention, and diagnosis of misaligned teeth and jaws is orthodontics and the rising awareness of this condition is driving the global Orthodontics Market. Aesthetic benefits offered by orthodontic equipment are fueling their demand across the world. The rising focus on the overall appearance of a person is the primary factor for the increasing popularity of orthodontic products. With the advent of advanced technology, the introduction of 3D printers, clear aligners, and other developments are impelling growth in the market. For instance, Invisalign recently developed invisible clear aligners which is one of the best alternatives for metal braces. Owing to the presence of advanced diagnostic tools along with their early detection, the demand for orthodontic treatment is increasing rapidly.

Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled "Orthodontics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type [Instruments and Supplies (Fixed (Brackets, Bands & Buccal Tubes, Archwires, and Others), and Removables (Aligners, Retainers, and Others)], By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" predicts that the market was valued at USD 4.06 Billion in the year 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 9.72 Billion by 2026. Furthermore, the global market is projected to exhibit a remarkable CAGR of 11.6% through the forecast period. The orthodontics market research report offers an opportunity to unlock meticulous insights into the market, helping them to make strategic decisions. In addition to this, it covers some of the important parameters, which can further help our stakeholders to take such insights into consideration before entering into the market.





As per product, the supplies segment is expected to hold the major portion of the orthodontic market share. This is attributable to the rising adoption of advanced orthodontic braces. As per orthodontics market trends, the instruments segment is expected to register considerable growth owing to the increasing number of orthodontic procedures. The orthodontic market size is anticipated to increase owing to the rising demand from hospitals, dental clinics, and other end-users.

Rising Prevalence of Teeth Malocclusion to Stoke Demand

One of the major players in the orthodontic industry called Align Technology states that around 12 million cases are presently registered for malocclusion and dental misalignment worldwide. Out of these, one-third of these cases are from Asia Pacific. Therefore, the rising prevalence of dental malocclusions across the world is the major factor responsible for the growth of the market. Many public players are planning to conduct programs aiming to raise awareness about the rising prevalence of this morphological variation. This, as a result, will drive the market growth and fuel demand for orthodontic products.

Technological advancements are increasing rapidly in the dental industry. With the emergence of dental imaging and 3D scanners, the need for written prescriptions has reduced. This has further bought advancements in the treatment process by offering virtual images of teeth, mouth or jaw of patients. Several key players are developing technologically advanced diagnostic tools for oral health diagnosis and misaligned teeth detection. These developments have improved the quality of orthodontic treatment. Technologies such as artificial intelligence, 3D technology, IoT software in orthodontics treatment helps in treating misaligned teeth of patients. Such factors are projected to propel growth in the market over the projected horizon.

Rising Investments by Startup Dental Supplies to Drive Market in North America

In 2018, the North America orthodontics market was valued at USD 1.84 Billion and is anticipated to lead the global orthodontics market through the forecast years. The rising adoption of oral scanners is one of the primary factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region. The highly advanced products are expected to aid in the effective treatment of orthodontics in this region. In addition to this, increasing investments by startup dental supplies is further contributing to the growth of the market in North America. As per a survey by the American Dental Association (ADA), around 10,658 orthodontists practiced ortho dentistry in the U.S. in 2017. Against this backdrop, the demand for orthodontist products is expected to fuel in the U.S.A. in the years to come.



The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness huge growth opportunities owing to the increasing number of dental clinics. The shift towards preventive dental care in Japan is expected to favor the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.





List of Key Players Covered in the Orthodontics Market Research Report are:

3M

Ormco Corporation

DB Orthodontics

Biolux Research Ltd.

Henry Schein, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Align Technology, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

AMERICAN ORTHODONTICS

TP Orthodontics, Inc.



