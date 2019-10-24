MasterControl and Pyrexar Medical Executives to Speak at MD&M Minneapolis on Integrating Production with Quality

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced that Terrance Holbrook, Director of Product at MasterControl, and Robert DePalma, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Pyrexar Medical, will be co-presenting at Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis.



Titled "Making Connections: Integrating Production with Quality," the presentation will discuss how poor synchronization and communication between manual or siloed systems severely limits the throughput between manufacturing, quality and other critical business areas, which often impedes physical operations and undermines collaboration between stakeholders. Holbrook and DePalma will outline how collecting, connecting and contextualizing the data and insights needed by quality and manufacturing teams can produce significant efficiencies in the production record process, and attendees will discover new ways of thinking about and applying digital technology to address both departments' priorities. The presentation will take place today in room 207AB.

Holbrook has over 25 years of experience in manufacturing and over nine years of experience in medical device product development. Responsible for product design and development of manufacturing software functionality at MasterControl, he's overseen the scaleup of dozens of manufacturing operations globally and helped launch 400+ products throughout his career. Holbrook is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, ISO auditor, EQ trainer certified and Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) trainer and implementation manager.

DePalma has over 30 years of experience successfully handling 510(k) filings, Premarket Approvals (PMAs), and cGMP and ISO 13485 audits. His executive management experience includes responsibility for QA, continuous improvement, metrology/UL testing, training management, production staff and service engineers in GMP and ISO compliance. DePalma is a member of the American Society for Quality (ASQ), Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) and National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA).

MD&M Minneapolis takes place through October 24, 2019 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. For more information, please visit: https://mdmminn.mddionline.com/

